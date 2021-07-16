Dhaka markets abuzz with Eid shoppers on weekend

Md Jahidul Islam & Joynal Abedin Shishir
16 July, 2021, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2021, 10:58 pm

Dhaka markets abuzz with Eid shoppers on weekend

Sales were good, which was a boon to traders, but hygiene rules were not followed at all

Shoppers check out clothes to buy at the capital’s New Market on Friday ahead of Eid-ul-Adha. Dhaka’s markets quickly returned to normalcy after the strict nationwide lockdown was eased two days ago on Thursday. ​​Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Shoppers check out clothes to buy at the capital’s New Market on Friday ahead of Eid-ul-Adha. Dhaka’s markets quickly returned to normalcy after the strict nationwide lockdown was eased two days ago on Thursday. ​​Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

People thronged shopping malls in large numbers in the capital on Friday as markets would remain open for eight days before the Covid-19 lockdown returns after Eid-ul-Adha.

Traders said there were huge crowds as it was the last Friday before Eid and also because markets had remained closed for a long time.

Shoppers poured in at New Market, Chandni Chwak market, Gausia market, Chandrima market, Motaleb Plaza, Eastern Plaza, Bashundhara mall and many other shopping centres.  

Sales were good, which was a boon to traders, but hygiene rules and social distancing were not followed at all. Most buyers wore masks but in the wrong way. There was no social distance between the crowds in the markets.

There were traffic congestions in front of markets due to heavy crowds, causing pedestrians troubles when they walked on sidewalks.

Ramzan Hossain, who went to Chandni Chwak with his two children, said he did not expect such a big crowd.

"I am here to buy Eid clothes for my children. I could not leave them at home because there is no one to look after them. But if I knew there would be so many people in the market, I probably would not have come," he told The Business Standard. 

Tasnim Ahmed, a clothing trader at New Market, said he was not happy with sales.

"The sales volume is not enough to recover from the losses we incurred when markets were closed. We expected more," he said.       

He further said the market authorities had repeatedly made loudspeaker announcements, asking shoppers to follow hygiene rules but it was difficult for them to comply because they came in large numbers.

Elevators in markets were packed with people, many without masks.    

Tayefur Rahman, who works at a private company, said he earlier thought he would have to observe Eid in Dhaka due to the lockdown. But he would go to his hometown in Jamalpur as the lockdown had been lifted.     

"I am buying clothes for my parents and siblings who live in Jamalpur. I will leave Dhaka within a day or two," he said. 

Delwar Hossain, a police officer, said he would observe Eid in his village home in Feni.

"As today is the weekend, I have come to the market. Product prices are a bit higher," he added.

Ebadur Rahman, a salesman at Baby Corner, said sales at his store had increased manifold and shoppers had crowded the store since morning.    

Sajjadur Rahman, a store owner at Motaleb Plaza, said his sales were good in the last two days.

"If this continues till Eid, I will make good money," he added. 

Eid market / market / Bangladesh Market

