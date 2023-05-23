Decision to import onions considering farmer, consumer interests: Razzaque

Agriculture Minister and Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Dr Md Abdur Razzaque on Tuesday said the government will take decision to import onions considering the interests of all, specially farmers and consumers, within a few days.

"The decision to import onions will be taken considering the interests of all including farmers and consumers within a few days," he said while inaugurating the 'domestic model onion and garlic storage house' at Purba Banoram under Santhia upazila in Pabna.

The minister added, "If onions can be preserved perfectly... the existing onions crisis will be removed and politics related to onions will be stopped subsequently."

Noting that the country produces more onions than the demand but one-third of the production being wasted leads to a shortage, he said the existing onion prices are abnormal and various kinds of politics are started with regard to this.

The minister said, "The onions are a very perishable crop. It's hard to keep up. Onions cannot be stored. It dries and rots. So, the farmers usually sell onions at low prices during the season. At the end of the season, the onion market is in the hands of importers, traders and syndicates."

Considering all these adverse situations, Razzaque said the authorities concerned launched this experimental onion storage room, where onions can be stored for 4-5 months.

"If it is become successful, there will be no onion shortage in the country... It will not be necessary to import, rather it can be exported," he mentioned.

The minister said a letter has been sent to the ministry of power to consider subsidising the electricity used in onion conservation model houses or agriculture sector.