Corporate egg suppliers trying to create artificial crisis: FBCCI administrator

TBS Report
27 October, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 06:45 pm

The market monitoring cell of the FBCCI paid a visit to Kaptan Bazar in the capital today to monitor chicken and egg prices. Photo: TBS
The market monitoring cell of the FBCCI paid a visit to Kaptan Bazar in the capital today to monitor chicken and egg prices. Photo: TBS

Corporate egg suppliers are still trying to create an artificial crisis in the market, Md Hafizur Rahman, administrator of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), said today (27 October).

"We gave orders to keep the supply normal. We are monitoring the markets. Strict action will be taken if normal supply is not maintained," he said during a discussion with traders after inspecting the egg and chicken wholesale market in the capital's Kaptan Bazar.

Noting that the FBCCI wants to see the role of the businessmen in keeping the market stable, the FBCCI administrator sought information about the market manipulators who want to create an artificial crisis. 

"We'll hand over such information to the government to take action accordingly," he added.

Traders at Kaptan Bazar said corporate establishments are supplying 7-8 lakh pieces of eggs per day, which is almost half of the demand. There is a daily demand of 15 lakh pieces of eggs in Kaptan Bazar.

Nazrul Islam, former president of Egg Traders' Multipurpose Cooperative Society, said, "If we get eggs at the price fixed by the government and according to the demand, then the market will stabilise."

Khandkar Ruhul Amin, former director of FBCCI, said, "I will tell the corporate bodies to maintain the supply. We will not associate with dishonest businessmen. Legal action should be taken against them."

FBCCI's Market Monitoring Cell conducted market inspection activities under the leadership of FBCCI Administrator Hafizur Rahman today. At this time, FBCCI collected updated information on egg price and supply situation from traders.

During FBCCI's market visit, wholesalers were selling each egg at Tk11.01. However, eggs were being sold in the retail markets of the capital at Tk155-165. 

Broiler chickens were selling at Tk180-185 per kg at retail level in Kaptan Bazar. However, it was being sold at Tk200 per kg in various retail markets of Dhaka.

