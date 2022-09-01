Commodity prices remain at affordable level: Commerce minister

Markets

TBS Report
01 September, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 11:00 pm

Related News

Commodity prices remain at affordable level: Commerce minister

TBS Report
01 September, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 11:00 pm
Tipu Munshi. TBS Sketch
Tipu Munshi. TBS Sketch

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Thursday said prices of essential commodities, including edible oil, remain at an affordable level thanks to various government steps.

He was responding to questions from lawmakers at a question and answer session in parliament on Thursday.

On the trade deficit, the minister said the country had a deficit of $21,528 million in FY22. "Bangladesh exported goods to 203 countries in that year, and had trade deficits with 91 of them, while the trade with the remaining 112 countries was in favour of Bangladesh."

In the same session, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumdar said his ministry has taken initiatives to import wheat from Russia and rice from India, Myanmar and Vietnam on a government-to-government (G2G) basis.

As of Tuesday last, the country had 19.5 lakh tonnes of food grains, including 17.33 lakh tonnes of rice and 1.41 lakh tonnes of wheat and 1.17 tonnes of paddy, he told the Parliament.

"According to the National Food and Nutrition Security Policy, the country needs to maintain a stock of 10.5 lakh tonnes of foodgrains, but we have much more than that," he said, adding that there is no risk of food crisis in the country.

The minister also noted that the country imported some 15.44 lakh tonnes of rice, 19.95 lakh tonnes of edible oil, 6.99 lakh tonnes of onion, 0.54 lakh tonnes of garlic, 67.02 lakh tonnes of wheat, 27.77 lakh tonnes of oilseeds, 27.08 lakh tonnes of sugar, 3.63 lakh tonnes of spices, 12.48 lakh tonnes of pulses, 12.36 lakh tonnes of fruits and 1.56 lakh tonnes of dairy goods in FY222.

Meanwhile, Expatriates' Welfare Minister Imran Ahmad said some 73.19 lakh Bangladeshi workers went to different countries around the world from FY2009 to FY2021. 

FY2017 saw the highest migration and FY2021 the lowest, he noted, adding that in the pandemic year of 2020, some 4.08 lakh workers returned home.

Economy / Top News

Commodity prices / Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ideabuzz roadshow at the North South University. Photo: Courtesy

Ideabuzz Championship: Where the next gen comes up with climate-smart growth solutions

10h | Pursuit
Mehzeb Chowdhury with ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon Ho (middle) and actor Song Kang-ho (right) at the Bafta Awards 2020. PHOTO: COURTESY

He modernised crime scene investigation, making movies and music along the way

12h | Pursuit
Outgoing Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh Sudipto Mukerjee. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'I see this as my exit interview, so let me tell you…': Outgoing UNDP Resident Representative Bangladesh

13h | Interviews
The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

What do you need to know about making a bank deposit?

What do you need to know about making a bank deposit?

1h | Videos
In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

5h | Videos
Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

10h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A slow death for Nitaiganj flour mills

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries