Chawkbazar iftar market abuzz with customers

Like every year, Chawkbazar iftar market on Circular Road of Old Dhaka has turned into a bustling hub for Muslims observing Ramadan.

As soon as Friday prayers end, vendors open up their stalls offering a variety of delectable delicacies, attracting fasting Muslims from all corners of the city.

However, customers appeared to be dissatisfied with the item prices, which were reportedly higher than the previous year.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Md Simon, a resident of old Dhaka, said, "Even though we arrange iftar at home, it has become a custom to buy food from outside. We strive to fill the table with as many dishes as possible, regardless of our economic status."

However, Simon complained that the prices of the iftar items are much higher this year.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Another customer, Ayub Ali from Old Dhaka, said he bought a little less this year as the prices have gone up.

"Iftar in old Dhaka has a different charm. That's why I came to purchase iftar items from here on the first day of Ramadan," said Sohrab Uddin, who went to Chawkbazar from Dhanmondi to buy iftar.

He said the taste of kebab here is different from any other area.

When asked about price hike, traders blamed the increase in the prices of all the daily necessities.

Photo: Foisal Ahmed

Businessman Mostakim said, "The prices of all daily commodities have increased this year. As a result, we also had to increase the price."

Photo: Foisal Ahmed

Prices of iftar items made of beef and mutton have doubled compared to last year, while chicken and other items have increased by Tk20 to Tk50.

Photo: Foisal Ahmed

Notable among iftar items at Chawkbazar are Shahi Parota, Chicken Kebab, Beef Kebab, Boti Kebab, Tikka Kebab, Chicken Kathi, Shami Kebab, Seekh Kebab, Suti Kebab, Regular Jilapi, Shahi Jilapi, Haleem, Yoghurt, Kashmiri Sarbat, Khasir Paya and Boro Baper Polay Khay.

Shahi Parota is being sold at Tk60 to Tk120, Chicken Kebab at Tk40, Beef Suti Kebab at Tk1,400 per kg, Mutton Suti Kebab at Tk1600, Chhola-Ghughni Tk300 per kg, Faluda at Tk200 a litre, Regular Jilapi at Tk200-220 a kg and Shahi Jilapi at Tk300 a kg.