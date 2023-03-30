CAB demands punishment for broiler market manipulators

Markets

TBS Report
30 March, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 09:37 pm

Related News

CAB demands punishment for broiler market manipulators

TBS Report
30 March, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 09:37 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) has called upon the government to take strong punitive measures against the traders who are manipulating the prices of broilers allegedly by running a syndicate in the market.

"Unscrupulous traders have formed syndicates in the broiler chicken market and looted a thousand crore of taka by robbing consumers. Legal action should be taken against the dishonest traders soon," said CAB Vice President SM Nazer Hossain at a human chain formed in front of the Jatiya Press Club on Thursday, demanding punishment for the people responsible for manipulating the market of essential commodities.

Meanwhile, the names of those who started the broiler chicken syndicate have reached the government, said Nazer, adding that now it depends on the government's willingness to take appropriate action against them.

"We only demand that strict action should be taken against those responsible for the manipulation of daily necessities including broiler chickens. Let them be brought under punitive actions," he added, expressing doubts over the future of a case reportedly filed at the Competition Commission against some corporate companies for forming syndicates. 

CAB General Secretary Advocate Humayun Kabir Bhuiyan said that rather than practicing moderation during this month of Ramadan, they [dishonest traders] have robbed the consumers and looted a thousand crore of taka.

"On behalf of CAB, we demand the government to identify those who have looted the hard-earned money of consumers by increasing the price of products and bringing them to book," he added.

Bangladesh Sadharan Naorik Samaj Convener Mohiuddin Ahmed said that the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, the Commerce Ministry, the Competition Commission, the Tariff Commission, the Food Ministry, the Department of Livestock Services and various detective agencies, during meetings one month before the Ramadan, failed to keep the promises made by the traders.

A group of profiteer hoarders and corporate syndicates siphoned off thousands of crores of taka from people's pockets, he alleged, adding that till date, any trader or their accomplices has not been arrested for creating instability in the market.

Top News

Consumer Association of Bangladesh (CAB) / Broiler chicken

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Paradise Kingfisher. Photo: John Cornforth

Into the world of avian tail feathers

12h | Earth
Kishoreganj produces around 1,500 metric tons of dried fish yearly. Of this, more than 800 metric tons are produced in Kuliarchar Das Para Dangi. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A fishing village by Kalni river: The charm and economics of Das Para Shutki Dangi

14h | Panorama
Masum Billah, Journalist, Sketch: TBS

Where are we with the Myanmar case at the ICJ?

13h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Policymakers keep solving the wrong banking problem

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

42m | TBS SPORTS
Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

3h | TBS World
People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

5h | TBS Stories
The price of dates has increased by Tk 50-250 per kg

The price of dates has increased by Tk 50-250 per kg

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year