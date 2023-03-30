CAB demands punishment for broiler market manipulators

The Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) has called upon the government to take strong punitive measures against the traders who are manipulating the prices of broilers allegedly by running a syndicate in the market.

"Unscrupulous traders have formed syndicates in the broiler chicken market and looted a thousand crore of taka by robbing consumers. Legal action should be taken against the dishonest traders soon," said CAB Vice President SM Nazer Hossain at a human chain formed in front of the Jatiya Press Club on Thursday, demanding punishment for the people responsible for manipulating the market of essential commodities.

Meanwhile, the names of those who started the broiler chicken syndicate have reached the government, said Nazer, adding that now it depends on the government's willingness to take appropriate action against them.

"We only demand that strict action should be taken against those responsible for the manipulation of daily necessities including broiler chickens. Let them be brought under punitive actions," he added, expressing doubts over the future of a case reportedly filed at the Competition Commission against some corporate companies for forming syndicates.

CAB General Secretary Advocate Humayun Kabir Bhuiyan said that rather than practicing moderation during this month of Ramadan, they [dishonest traders] have robbed the consumers and looted a thousand crore of taka.

"On behalf of CAB, we demand the government to identify those who have looted the hard-earned money of consumers by increasing the price of products and bringing them to book," he added.

Bangladesh Sadharan Naorik Samaj Convener Mohiuddin Ahmed said that the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, the Commerce Ministry, the Competition Commission, the Tariff Commission, the Food Ministry, the Department of Livestock Services and various detective agencies, during meetings one month before the Ramadan, failed to keep the promises made by the traders.

A group of profiteer hoarders and corporate syndicates siphoned off thousands of crores of taka from people's pockets, he alleged, adding that till date, any trader or their accomplices has not been arrested for creating instability in the market.