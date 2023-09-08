Buyers argue with traders as essentials' prices keep rising

Prices of all kinds of vegetables increased by Tk10 to 20 per kg, while fish prices rose by Tk20 to 50 per kg in kitchen markets of the capital on Friday.

Many consumers, especially those depending on fixed salary, got frustrated and were seen involved in arguments with the sellers about increased prices.

During visits to different kitchen markets, including Karwan Bazar, Mohammadpur Krishi Market, and Mohakhali Kacha Bazar, no vegetable item was found selling below Tk60 per kg.

The prices of these vegetables earlier sold for Tk 35-45 a kg.The traders and vegetable suppliers at the whole market blamed the rains and floods that damaged vegetable fields in different areas of the country. So supply decreased in the markets.

They also blamed higher transportation and labour costs for the price hikes of vegetables and other essential goods.

However, the green chili sold for Tk180-220 per kg based on quality, bean for Tk200 per kg, eggplant at Tk80 to 90, brinjal at Tk70-80 kg, tomato for Tk120-180, carrot for Tk80-140 a kg, potato for Tk50 to 55 kg, bitter gourd for Tk70 to 80 kg, balsam apple at Tk100 to 120 kg, okra at Tk 60 to 70 kg, cucurbitaceous at Tk60 to 75 kg, cucumber at Tk60 to 70 kg, sponge gourd at Tk70 to 80 kg, arum at Tk80 to 90 kg, radish at Tk 60 to 70 kg, green papaya at Tk40 kg, French bean at Tk100 to 110 kg, snake gourd at Tk70 to 75 kg, pumpkin (medium size) at Tk80 to 100 per piece, cauliflower at Tk50 to 55 piece, bottle gourd at Tk60 to 70 piece, ash gourd at Tk50 to 60 piece, coriander leaves at Tk500 kg. Capsicum (red) at Tk600 kg and capsicum (green) at Tk400 to 450 per kg.

The local onion was selling at Tk90 to 95 per kg, while imported onion at Tk70 to 80 kg. Imported garlic sold for Tk240 to 260 per kg, and local garlic for Tk 220 kg.

Imported ginger marked a rise by Tk 20 per kg, selling at Tk 240 to 260 per kg. The locally produced ginger was selling at Tk 180 to 200 per kg based on quality.The price of red lentils remained high and the fine variety of red lentils was selling at Tk150 per kg, while the imported item (coarse variety) was selling at Tk130 per kg over the week.

Five liters of Rupchanda brand canned soybean oil sold for Tk 860, non-packaged super palm oil at Tk 160 per liter, sugar for Tk130 to 140 per kg, and molasses for Tk 170 to 200, and flattened rice for Tk120 to 160 per kg.

The coarse rice was selling at Tk52 to 56 per kg, Pyjam at Tk60 to 64 kg, Nazirshail brand of rice at Tk72 to 80 per kg, Minicate at Tk66 to 68 per kg, Kattari bhog at Tk90 kg, Pillau rice (Badsha bhog) at Tk140 to 155 per kg and Kalijira at Tk130 to 140 per kg. Coarse flour sold for Tk70 to 85 per kg and a 2-kg packet at Tk140 on Friday in the kitchen market of Dhaka.

Hilsha weighing about 450 gram was selling at Tk350 per piece while Hilsha weighing 1.0 kg plus were selling at Tk1800 to 2000 per kg at Karwan Bazar fish market on Friday. Hilsha weighing 700 to 800 grams was selling at Tk900 to 1000 per piece.