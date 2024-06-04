Bumper Litchi production in Panchagarh

"This year's litchi production is very good. Production will be increased in future if the farmers used balanced fertilisers in their orchard," DAE says. Photo: BSS

Litchi has arrived in the local markets and farmers are very happy over this year's production as they are getting much yield beyond expectation.

Officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) said on 31 May that the commercial cultivation of litchi started about 10 years back here and it has been increasing every year.

Some 1,000 hectares of the land have been brought under litchi cultivation in the district this year, the officials added.

Litchi, however, is cultivated on around 1,500 hectares of land this year, unofficial sources claimed.

There are five varieties of litchi – local variety, China 2, 3 and 4 and Bombay – are grown by the farmers here which are in great demand in the local markets.

Local variety litchi is being sold as a bundle of 50 pieces at Tk90-100 in the local markets.

Farmer Abdul Malek of Dangapara village under Debiganj upazila said, "I have sold my litchi orchard on two acres of land at Tk3 lakh to the wholesaler.

Md Samchul Huque, deputy director of the DAE, Panchagarh, said, "This year's litchi production is very good. Production will be increased in future if the farmers used balanced fertilisers in their orchard."

He, however, said the DAE has been providing adequate necessary technical support to the growers in time.