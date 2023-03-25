Chicken prices plummet by Tk40/kg, but consumers remain unimpressed

The price of broiler chicken has dropped to Tk240 per kg from Tk280, two days after a meeting between the traders and the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP).

Hinting at a further decline, DNCRP Director Manzoor Mohammad Shahriar said the price of broiler chicken will come down between Tk220-230 in the next three days.

On Saturday, chicken was sold at Tk210 per kg at the wholesale market and Tk190-195 per kg at the farm level.

Manzoor Mohammad said the grocery market is well supplied of chicken and there is no report of price manipulation.

However, he said that he noticed major differences between vegetable prices in wholesale and retail markets at several places and warned of action in such cases.

Although the prices have reduced, the number of buyers has not increased accordingly, say traders.

Consumers say that many have dropped broiler chicken from their menu due to the rise in the price of daily commodities.

They think if the price falls below Tk200 per kg, the buyers may get interested in buying again.

Apart from broiler chickens, the price of local chicken dropped to Tk650 from Tk680, Pakistani chicken to Tk350 from Tk370, and red layer chicken to Tk320.

On Thursday, DNCRP held a meeting with the top executives of four organisations in the poultry sector where the firms agreed to reduce the price of broiler chicken to Tk190-195 per kg.

In contrast to the price of chicken, the price of eggs went up to Tk140 from Tk130 per dozen in city markets today, while it sold at Tk150 per dozen in stores located in alleys.

However, traders expect that the price of eggs will come down in two days.

While beef prices remained unchanged, the price of mutton has decreased slightly.

On Saturday, beef was sold at Tk750 per kg and mutton at Tk1,050 down from Tk1,100 per kg last week.