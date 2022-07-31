1cr TCB cardholders to get essentials at subsidised prices in August

TBS Report
31 July, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 08:29 pm

TCB staff selling daily essentials in West Rampura on Monday, in background people are casually queued up, violating the recommended physical distance. Photo: Mumit M
TCB staff selling daily essentials in West Rampura on Monday, in background people are casually queued up, violating the recommended physical distance. Photo: Mumit M

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will sell daily essentials including sugar, lentil, soybean oil and onion at subsidised prices to one crore "family card" holders marking the month of mourning in August.

The sales will start on 1 August at dealers' shops, TCB designated places in cooperation with city corporations and district and upazila level administrations, said a press release from TCB issued Sunday (31 July). 

Each cardholder can buy 1kg of sugar at Tk55, 2kg of lentils at Tk65 per kg, two litres of soybean oil at Tk110 per litre, and 2kg of onion at Tk20 per kg.

However, onions will be available only in metropolitan areas and districts having TCB regional offices.

TCB

