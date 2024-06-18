1 lakh rawhide collection target met in Posta: Merchants' association

TBS Report
18 June, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 05:25 pm

1 lakh rawhide collection target met in Posta: Merchants' association

“Depending on size, rawhides were traded from Tk650 to Tk1,400 each,” the association's President Aftab Khan said.

Workers preserve rawhides at a warehouse at Posta in Lalbagh area of Dhaka today (18 June). Photo: Rajib Dhar
Workers preserve rawhides at a warehouse at Posta in Lalbagh area of Dhaka today (18 June). Photo: Rajib Dhar

The target of collecting one lakh pieces of rawhide of sacrificial animals this Eid-ul-Adha has been fulfilled in the warehouses at Posta in Lalbagh area of Dhaka, according to Bangladesh Hide and Skin Merchants Association.

"We nearly reached the target on the first day of Eid and successfully completed it today," the association's President Aftab Khan told The Business Standard.

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

According to warehouse owners in Posta, the rawhide market is performing well this year. Due to favourable weather conditions, no rawhide was lost, unlike in previous years. Additionally, the adequate supply of salt ensured there were no issues with preservation.

"Depending on size, rawhides were traded from Tk650 to Tk1,400 each," Aftab said.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Visiting the tanneries in Posta this afternoon, fewer rawhides were seen arriving on the second day of Eid compared to yesterday. Only a few pickups and vans were seen arriving in about an hour and a half.

Rabiul Islam, a seasonal trader from Mohammadpur, brought 15 hides and was actively negotiating prices.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

"The merchants are offering a meagre price of Tk800-Tk900 for rawhides of large cows worth Tk3-4 lakh.

"They are offering less than the purchase price! My asking price is Tk1,200," he said.

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Regarding the matter, Aftab Khan said, "It might have been the case for one or two people. Overall, the price of rawhide is better this year."

