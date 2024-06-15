Kazirhat: A renowned spice market

Representational image. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Kazirhat, located in Shariatpur's Zajira upazila, has earned a reputation among traders as the country's most famous spice-based grains market. Twice a week, on Sundays and Thursdays, the market bustles with spice-based grains trade.

Each market day sees transactions worth Tk25-30 crore according to the market management committee. Wholesalers from far and wide flock to the market for high-quality spice-based grains. Kazirhat is among the top names in the country's list of renowned and expensive spice companies. Both buyers and sellers are happy as they receive a fair price for their crops.

The market, originally known as Dubisaybar Bandar Bazar, is situated on the banks of the Kirtinasha, a branch of the Padma River. The port is recognised as a significant trade hub in the southern region.

The market offered a diverse range of products, including various agricultural, handicraft, wooden and livestock items, which drew both buyers and sellers. As a result, the market became increasingly popular. Later, separate markets were established for different agricultural products, including one dedicated to spices.

The spice grains market operates twice a week, on Sundays and Thursdays. Wholesalers said per market day sees a sale of 500 to 600 tonnes of spice-based crops. While sales are good throughout the year, the peak trading season for spices is from April to June. During this time, about Tk1,000 crores worth of spice grains are traded.

The market appeals to wholesalers from various regions, including Khulna, Barishal, Faridpur, Dhaka, Chattogram, and Mymensingh due to the quality of its products, the safety and security provided, and the well-developed transportation infrastructure. During the peak season, 700-800 tonnes of spice-based grains are traded per market day.

Arriving at Kazirhat on an early Thursday morning, this correspondent was greeted by the lively atmosphere of the spice market, bustling with farmers, buyers and wholesalers. As the day progressed, the number of buyers and sellers increased, each of them embroiled in negotiations, eager to complete their business within the allotted time.

The market features a vast open space dedicated to the buying and selling of black cumin, coriander seeds, dried chilli, fenugreek, sesame and mustard. Spice-based crops are transported to the market in various vehicles. The market covers approximately 1.5 acres of land, where rows of high-value grains are neatly arranged by sellers.

Spices at Kazirhat spice market. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

In addition to local farmers, wholesalers from surrounding districts bring their products to the market. The market witnesses a significant exchange of money, facilitated by the presence of numerous government and private banks. The absence of black marketeering and disputes creates a harmonious atmosphere, allowing traders to conduct business with ease.

Mannan Khan, a farmer from Zajira's BK Nagar, brought five bags of black cumin to the market.

"The high concentration of wholesalers at Kazirhat allows me to negotiate and secure the best possible price for my produce. Today, buyers are quoting Tk10,500 per maund of black cumin, I am willing to sell for Tk11,000," said Khan.

The Market Management Committee plays a crucial role in facilitating business opportunities for local and distant traders. They strive to provide all necessary amenities to enhance the market's development and ensure the safety of its patrons. This dedication has led to the market's expansion and continued success.

Local trader Mohammad Delowar Hossain said that the high quality of spices available at Kazirhat attracts representatives from renowned companies like Square, Pran, Beauty and ACI to purchase goods, ensuring fair prices for both buyers and sellers. As a result, many traders prefer to operate from this market.

Delowar Hossain, having purchased 300 maunds of coriander seeds from farmers, intends to sell the produce to the company that offers the best price.

Another trader, Abul Hossain Madbar said that a diverse range of spices-based grains is available at the market, including black cumin, coriander seeds, lentil, mustard, and dried chilli.

"There are well-developed transportation networks, both by river and road. There are also multiple banks which make transactions easy. These factors contribute to the high volume of wholesalers frequenting the market," he said.

Eamarat Sheikh, a wholesaler from Gopalganj, has been purchasing coriander seeds and black cumin from the market for 12 years.

"The abundance of produce available, the opportunity to inspect and select goods, the ease of transactions, and favourable trade environment free from extortion and robbery make the market an ideal business place. The convenience of transporting goods makes it easy for me to come twice a week," said Eamarat.

Farmers in the region have leaned towards coriander, black cumin and other spice-based crops due to their high demand and profitability compared to rice and other grains.

Sajib Khan, a farmer from the Chandrappur Union of Shariatpur Sadar upazila, decided to venture into black cumin cultivation after facing diminishing profits from rice.

"I reaped substantial benefits from cultivating black cumin on three bighas of land. Each bigha yielded four to five maunds of black cumin, which I sold for Tk11,000 per maund," he said.

The strong market demand and favourable prices for black cumin have encouraged him to continue cultivating this crop. He also appreciates the ease of storage and the low risk of spoilage, making black cumin a relatively safe crop to grow.

Humayun Sikder, a farmer from BK Nagar union in Zajira upazila, has been cultivating coriander on his land for the past six years.

"Beekeepers place their hive boxes by the fields which further enhances crop yields. The demand and prices for these spice crops are also high in the market," he said.

This year, Humayun Sikder has sold coriander seeds at prices ranging from Tk6,500 to Tk7,500 per maund. He has stored some of his produce, hoping for a further increase in prices.