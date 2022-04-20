5 super tasty recipes to try this Ramadan 

Despite the usual heat during Ramadan in Bangladesh, people are never deterred from fasting and praying. Because of the tough fasting, however (temperature will reach as high as over 40C by mid-April according to forecast) people do look forward to iftar and crave for good food.

For some delicious Ramadan recipes, The Business Standard has partnered with Banglar Rannaghor, a cooking YouTube channel by a Canadian-Bangladeshi couple who have amassed 1.41 million subscribers and counting.

A go-to source for many who want to try cooking something, Banglar Rannaghor has a wide array of recipe videos on the channel. We have chosen five recipes, including classics like haleem and jilapi, for our readers.

The written out instructions below, coupled with the videos on the Banglar Rannaghor channel are sure to make the cooking process a breeze.

For the videos, search the title on YouTube or simply scan the QR code on your phone using a QR scanner app.

Easy jilapi anyone can make

Search on YouTube: Instant Jilapi / Jalebi Recipe

https://youtu.be/PwjKqXKxcug

Juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside, with the perfect chewy texture, these jilapis are best served fresh and hot!

Photo: Collected

Ingredients:

Batter

1 cup all-purpose flour

¾ cup of water

¼ cup plain yoghourt

¼ tsp baking soda

Syrup

2 cup of sugar

1 cup of water

3 cardamom

¼ tsp lime juice

Instructions:

- Mix flour, water, plain yoghourt, and baking soda then allow resting for 15 minutes

- Make sure the batter set aside is thick consistency to prevent any dispersion in oil while making the jilapi shape

- Prepare the syrup with sugar, water, cardamom, and lime juice in a pot on medium heat

- Remove from heat once the syrup is stringy consistency

- Transfer the batter into a squeeze bottle then create your jilapi shape using spiral motion in oil that's on low heat to hold its shape

- Once all the jilapi has been placed in oil, crank up the heat to medium-high to fry until light golden brown

- Coat the jilapi in the syrup then transfer onto a cooling rack

- Ready to Enjoy!

Haleem

Photo: Collected

Ingredients:

Haleem mix:

1 tsp cardamom

1 tsp coriander

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp white pepper

6 pcs cloves

2 pcs dry chilli

1 tsp mustard seeds

2 blades mace/joitri

⅛ Nutmeg/Joyfol

1 tsp fenugreek / methi

2 pcs cinnamon / darchini

1 bay leaf / tejpata

Lentil mix:

¼ cup whole wheat / gom

¼ cup split chickpeas / chana dal / booter dal

¼ cup kalijira/ basmati rice

¼ cup mashkalai dal/urad dal/black lentils

¼ cup red lentils

¼ cup moong dal

For Cooking Mutton :

Onion 1 sliced

1 kg mutton

1 tbsp garlic paste

1 tbsp ginger paste

½ tsp turmeric

1 tsp red chilli

1 tbsp haleem mix

5 pcs green chilli

Sliced cucumber

1 tbsp haleem mix

1 tsp roasted cumin powder

1 tbsp ghee

For tarka:

½ tsp fenugreek ( methi )

½ tsp mustard seed

For garnish:

Coriander leaves, thin sliced ginger, chopped green chilli , fried onion (beresta), lime

Instructions

Step 1 (Haleem Mix):

- Toss whole spices in a dry skillet, stirring and tossing frequently over medium heat, until they begin to smell toasty and fragrant .

- Remove from heat and blend, add black salt (beet lobon) , combine all ingredients together and mix well. Store in an airtight container and stir before using.

Step 2 (Daal Mix):

- Toss whole spices in a dry skillet over medium heat , until fragrant.

- Soak for 1 hr (minimum)

Step 3 (Cooking the Mutton):

- Take a pot and add onion , ginger , garlic, red chilli turmeric and saute it for 10 min over high heat. Add mutton and saute for another 10 min.

- Add haleem mix and salt to taste

- Pour hot water 3-4 cups and cook for 20 min over medium heat (cover with a lid and don't forget to stir occasionally.)

- Add daal mix, and 2 cups of water .

- Add sliced cucumber, green chilli and cook for 15 min.

- Add Haleem mix and roasted cumin powder .

- Remove from heat.

Step 4:

-In a separate cooking pan fry Mustard seeds and fenugreek/methi.

Garnish coriander leaves, thin sliced ginger, chopped green chilli, fried onion (beresta), lime

Enjoy!

Search on YouTube: Bangladeshi Haleem Recipe

https://youtu.be/9mN4_BoQxtg

Tasty protein-packed keema paratha

This protein-packed paratha can be a source of nourishment after the long day of fasting.

Photo: Collected

Ingredients:

Paratha

2 cups ap flour

2 tsp cooking oil

½ tsp salt

½ cup + 3 tbsp water

Filling

2 tbsp cooking oil

1 cup onion

1 bay leaf

1 tsp garlic paste

1 tsp ginger paste

500 gm keema

1 ¼ tsp coriander

½ tsp red chilli

½ tsp turmeric

¾ tsp salt

¾ tsp garam masala

1 medium tomato

½ cup water

½ tsp roasted cumin

Instructions:

Add cooking oil to a pan along with chopped onion and bay leaf

Stir in garlic and ginger paste

Add ground beef, coriander, red chilli, turmeric, salt, garam masala, and chopped tomato

Pour in water and cover with lid and cook for three to four minutes

Mix in roasted cumin and remove from heat

Prepare dough by mixing ap flour with salt, cooking oil, and water

Knead a soft dough and let it rest for 10 minutes

Roll out the dough and place filling in the centre and seal

Sprinkle of cheese is optional

Gently roll out the filled paratha

Cook the keema paratha in a pan with butter

Serve warm with a side of salad and dip

Ready to Enjoy!

Search on YouTube: Delicious Keema Porota Recipe

https://youtu.be/8L0t9GcjIeE

Easy chicken kebab with coriander and mint

Tender and juicy chicken kebab with coriander and mint! We can't get enough of these

Photo: Collected

Ingredients:

500-gm boneless chicken thigh

2 tbsp cooking oil

1 tbsp lime juice

¾ tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 ½ tsp ginger paste

1 tsp garlic paste

1 ½ tbsp ground fried onions

¼ cup Greek yoghourt

½ tsp red chilli

¼ tsp turmeric

1 tsp roasted cumin

3 tbsp fresh coriander

1 ½ tbsp mint

Instructions:

Cut chicken into bite pieces

Mix with cooking oil, lime juice, salt, pepper, ginger paste, garlic paste, ground fried onions, Greek yoghourt, red chilli, turmeric, roasted cumin, fresh coriander, and fresh mint

Let it marinate

Put chicken pieces through skewer sticks

Fry on pan using a little bit of cooking oil

Ready to enjoy!

Search on YouTube: Easy Chicken Kabab With Coriander and Mint

https://youtu.be/j0fw-tXLgC0

Doi bora

Photo: Collected

Ingredients:

Dal mix

1 cup mashkalai daal / Urad dal

2 green chilli chopped

1 tbsp ginger paste

For Yoghourt pouring

1 cup yoghourt

½ tsp roasted chilli

½ tsp roasted cumin

Salt to taste (we used ½ tsp in the yoghourt mix)

For Garnish

Roasted red chilli powder

Roasted cumin powder

Tamarind chutney

Coriander leaves

Instructions:

Soak Mashkalai daal / Urad dal for a minimum of 6 hours.

Drain and blend it fine adding ginger , green chilli (add water as needed to blend)

Once it blends well, beat well to make it lighter and fluffy (as shown in the video)

Meanwhile, add 2 tsp of salt in four cups of water

Fry the dumpling/ boras in medium heat

Soak the fried dumplings/bora immediately in the water mix for 15 mins.

Squeeze water gently out of the dumplings/ bora and spread yoghurt (blended with salt, roasted chilli, roasted cumin) over it.

Garnish with roasted chilli powder, roasted cumin powder, tamarind chutney and some coriander leaves

Search on YouTube: Soft Doi Bora | Dahi Vada Recipe

https://youtu.be/VsaKTLzoWfE

Easy Box Patties Anyone Can Make

Photo: Collected

Ingredients:

Filling

3 tbsp cooking oil

½ cup onion

450-gm ground meat

1 tbsp ginger garlic paste

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 tsp soy sauce

1 tbsp ap flour

Wrap

2 cups ap flour

½ tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

¼ cup cooking oil

½ cup water + 1 tbsp (approx.)

Instructions:

- Sauté onion until soft

- Add any ground meat of your choice

- Salt and pepper

- Add ginger garlic paste, tomato paste, soy sauce

- Cook for 7-10 minutes then transfer to a bowl to rest

- For the wrap, mix ap flour with baking powder, cooking oil, and water

- Coat the dough with cooking oil and let it rest for 30 minutes

- Cut the dough in half and roll it out into a thin sheet

- Fold the sheet in half and cut off the edges to create a rectangular shape

- Cut the rectangular shape in half and should have four square sheets

- Brush egg wash on all the edges

- Place filling in the centre, cover and seal the patties using a fork

- Deep fry until light golden brown

- Ready to Enjoy!

Search on YouTube: Easy Patties Anyone Can Make

Or scan QR code on phone: https://youtu.be/6MM8NrD45H8