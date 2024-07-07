'Land ports to undergo full automation, integration'

All operational land ports in the country will be automated to enhance efficiency and reduce processing time and hassle for users. Additionally, an integrated system will be introduced to bring all ports under surveillance, making them easier to manage from a central office, said Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury, chairman of Bangladesh Land Port Authority (BLPA), during an exclusive interview with The Business Standard's Foisal Ahmed.

Are the country's land ports making progress in their operations?

The country's land ports are making significant progress, currently operating with positive outcomes and generating profits. Although these ports are primarily used for imports rather than exports, the imported products are essential for daily needs.

Both imports and exports have been increasing steadily. In recent years, the volume of trade has multiplied, boosting the ports' revenue. After covering all expenses, we now have a surplus.

Despite the common belief that government companies typically incur losses, we are currently operating at a profit.

What is the future plan for the land ports?

With the increasing use of the ports, we are committed to providing better service to users. Our next step is to enhance operational efficiency by fully automating the ports that are already making good progress.

Currently, the manual system consumes a lot of time in various operations, causing some inconvenience to users. While partial automation is in use at a few ports, transitioning to full automation will significantly reduce the time and energy required for operations.

This improvement will enable us to serve more port users more quickly, allowing them to complete all port formalities seamlessly.

In the automation system, we can digitally track how long a consignment or vehicle has stayed, making it easier to determine charges. The system will also provide information about the nature of the load and its location.

Once the automation system is implemented, there will be no need for cash payments. All charges, including port fees, will be automatically deducted through the online banking channel within seconds.

Which ports will come under automation first?

Initially, we plan to automate the ports that are most frequently used and show good progress. Six land ports — Bhomra, Benapole, Burimari, Sonahat, Tamabil and Sheola — are currently operating successfully and have promising future prospects.

Among these, Benapole is the leading port, handling around 80% of total export-import activities with India.

Automation efforts are underway at Bhomra, Benapole, Burimari, Tamabil and Akhaura through various projects. We are expanding and modernising these promising ports to meet increasing demand.

Any other plans?

After completing the automation process, the ports will be integrated into a unified system. This means all port operations will be managed and monitored through a single software platform, centrally operated from the Land Port Office in Dhaka. This integration will also ensure transparency.

How many land ports do we have?

Currently, we have 24 land ports --- in Benapole, Burimari, Akhaura, Bhomra, Nakugaon, Tamabil, Sonahat, Belonia, Gubrakura-Karaitali, Sheola, Ramgarh, Dhanua Kamalpur, Sonamasjid, Hili, Banglabandha, Bibir Bazar, Teknaf, Birol, Darshana, Tegamukh, Chilahati, Daulatganj, Balla and Bholaganj.

Out of the total number of ports, 23 are connected with India, while only Teknaf port is connected with Myanmar.

Are all the ports currently operational?

No, not all ports are operational at this time. We currently have 16 operational ports. The remaining eight ports — Darshana, Tegamukh, Chilahati, Daulatganj, Balla, Bholaganj, Birol, and Ramgarh — are awaiting opening.

Construction work has been going on at these ports on the Indian side. Once completed, they will be formally inaugurated.

How many ports are managed by private companies?

Of the 16 operational ports, we oversee 11 ports independently, while five ports operate under Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) contracts with private partners.

However, we are considering reclaiming management of the following five ports: Sonamasjid, Hili, Banglabandha, Bibir Bazar and Teknaf.

These ports hold significant potential, and if managed directly by the government, could result in higher revenues. Additionally, we have identified some irregularities in operations under private management.

We intend to submit a proposal to the higher authorities on reclaiming these ports and managing them ourselves.

Is there a planned port?

There is a proposed port named Mujibnagar Land Port. If India agrees and all other formalities proceed smoothly without any issues, then we will proceed with constructing that port.

Why are we constructing so many ports?

We are developing ports because Bangladesh anticipates a growing need for them in terms of trade expansion in the near future.

Located strategically, Bangladesh holds a favourable position for ports, making it an attractive option for many countries seeking to transport their consignments through our ports. This development is set to reshape our trade dynamics.

By leveraging these opportunities effectively, Bangladesh stands to generate significant revenue through port rents.