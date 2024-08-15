Ministries/divisions with highest ADP implementation rate in FY24
The ministries and departments were able to spend Tk2,05,858cr, or 80.92%, of the allocated funds. Out of the 58 ministries/divisions, four spent more than their allocations
In FY24, the revised ADP allocation, including self-financing by various agencies, was Tk2,54,392cr.
