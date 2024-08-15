Ministries/divisions with highest ADP implementation rate in FY24

By The Numbers

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 06:30 pm

Related News

Ministries/divisions with highest ADP implementation rate in FY24

The ministries and departments were able to spend Tk2,05,858cr, or 80.92%, of the allocated funds. Out of the 58 ministries/divisions, four spent more than their allocations

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 06:30 pm
Infographics: TBS
Infographics: TBS

In FY24, the revised ADP allocation, including self-financing by various agencies, was Tk2,54,392cr.

The ministries and departments were able to spend Tk2,05,858cr, or 80.92%, of the allocated funds. Out of the 58 ministries/divisions, four spent more than their allocations.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

By the numbers / TBS / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational Image. File photo from 2023.

No, you cannot check people's phones and vehicles

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

1d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

1d | Panorama
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

4d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

'Sheikh Hasina's presence is a delicate dilemma for India'

'Sheikh Hasina's presence is a delicate dilemma for India'

1h | Videos
Mbappe's childhood dream becomes Real

Mbappe's childhood dream becomes Real

2h | Videos
Protests across Kolkata over Alleged Rape and Murder of Doctor

Protests across Kolkata over Alleged Rape and Murder of Doctor

2h | Videos
In regular contact with Indian partners: Vedanta Patel

In regular contact with Indian partners: Vedanta Patel

4h | Videos