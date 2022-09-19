Bangladesh's service export earnings in FY22
Bangladesh fetched $8.89 billion from service exports in FY22, which is 34.49% higher than FY21 export value (%6.61 billion) and $18.51% from FY22 target ($7.5 billion).
Source: EPB
