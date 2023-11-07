Yemen's Houthis launch a new batch of drones against Israel
The statement said the targets of the drones were "varied and sensitive" and led to halting the movement in the targeted bases and airports for hours
Yemen's Houthis launched a new batch of drones against sensitive targets inside Israel on Monday, according to a statement from their armed forces broadcast by TV channel Al Masirah.
