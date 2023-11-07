Yemen's Houthis launch a new batch of drones against Israel

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
07 November, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 11:27 am

The statement said the targets of the drones were "varied and sensitive" and led to halting the movement in the targeted bases and airports for hours

FILE PHOTO: Houthi fighters gather during a military manoeuvre near Sanaa, Yemen, October 30, 2023. Houthi Media Center/Handout via REUTERS/File photo
Yemen's Houthis launched a new batch of drones against sensitive targets inside Israel on Monday, according to a statement from their armed forces broadcast by TV channel Al Masirah.

The statement said the targets of the drones were "varied and sensitive" and led to halting the movement in the targeted bases and airports for hours.

