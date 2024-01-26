WHO chief breaks down describing 'hellish' Gaza conditions

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
26 January, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 26 January, 2024, 10:00 am

Related News

WHO chief breaks down describing 'hellish' Gaza conditions

WHO Director-General, who lived through war as a child and whose own children hid in a bunker during bombardments, became emotional describing conditions in the bombed-out Gaza

Reuters
26 January, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 26 January, 2024, 10:00 am
Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends an ACANU briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, December 15, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends an ACANU briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, December 15, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

The head of the World Health Organization called for a ceasefire and a "true solution" to the Israel-Palestinian conflict in an emotional plea to the global health body's governing body on Thursday where he described conditions in Gaza as "hellish".

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who lived through war as a child and whose own children hid in a bunker during bombardments in Ethiopia's 1998-2000 border war with Eritrea, became emotional describing conditions in the bombed-out Gaza enclave where more than 25,000 people have been killed.

"I'm a true believer because of my own experience that war doesn't bring solution, except more war, more hatred, more agony, more destruction. So let's choose peace and resolve this issue politically," Tedros told the WHO Executive Board in Geneva during a discussion about the Gaza health emergency.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I think all of you have said the two-state solution and so on, and hope this war will end and move into a true solution," he said, before breaking down, describing the current situation as "beyond words".

Israel unleashed its campaign to eliminate Hamas after the fighters burst into Israel on 7 Oct and killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and took over 200 hostages back to Gaza.

Israel's ambassador said Tedros' comments represented a "complete leadership failure".

"The statement by the director-general was the embodiment of everything that is wrong with WHO since October 7. No mention of the hostages, the rapes, the murder of Israelis, nor the militarisation of hospitals and Hamas' despicable use of human shields," Meirav Eilon Shahar said in comments sent to Reuters.

She also accused the global health agency of "collusion" with Hamas, saying the WHO turned a blind eye to Hamas' military activities in Gaza hospitals.

In the same address, Tedros warned that more people in Gaza would die of starvation and disease.

"If you add all that, I think it's not easy to understand how hellish the situation is," he said.

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict / WHO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The curious past of Chattogram’s coffee cultivation

The curious past of Chattogram’s coffee cultivation

2h | Features
Virginia: The Woolf among us

Virginia: The Woolf among us

19h | Features
Transition to competency-based learning saw the replacement of the traditional evaluation system with continuous assessment. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Constant change, scant success: The fault in our curriculum

1d | Panorama
Toyota’s Allion and Premio are among the most popular brands among the Bangladeshi middle class, but Toyota stopped producing these cars in 2021. As a result, their price increased in the auction market. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

The middle class dream of owning a car is going up in smoke

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Real Madrid overtake Man City as highest revenue-generating club

Real Madrid overtake Man City as highest revenue-generating club

12h | Videos
Bangladesh's imports drop over 18% in first half of FY2023-24

Bangladesh's imports drop over 18% in first half of FY2023-24

12h | Videos
The journey to Motijheel is increasing the crowd on the metro rail.

The journey to Motijheel is increasing the crowd on the metro rail.

16h | Videos
Boeing is in trouble!

Boeing is in trouble!

15h | Videos