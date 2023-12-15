US wants Israel-Hamas war to end 'as soon as possible'

Hamas-Israel war

BSS/AFP
15 December, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 09:21 am

Related News

US wants Israel-Hamas war to end 'as soon as possible'

Mounting civilian casualties in Gaza as Israel responds to the 7 October attacks by Hamas have caused a growing rift between allies United States and Israel

BSS/AFP
15 December, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 09:21 am
U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attend a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as Biden visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attend a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as Biden visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

The United States wants the Israel-Hamas war to end "as soon as possible," the White House said Thursday, after Israel's defense minister told a top US official it would last several months more.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had also discussed Israel moving to "low-intensity operations" against Gaza "in the near future" during his visit to Tel Aviv, White House spokesman John Kirby said. Mounting civilian casualties in Gaza as Israel responds to the 7 October attacks by Hamas have caused a growing rift between allies United States and Israel.

"I think we all want it to end as soon as possible," Kirby told reporters at a briefing, adding that it "could end today" if Hamas backed down but "that doesn't look likely right now."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Kirby said that Washington was "not dictating terms" to Israel and that the timeline given by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was "consistent" with what Israeli officials had previously said.

But during his visit to Israel, top advisor Sullivan had asked "hard questions" of Israeli officials about the course of their offensive against the Palestinian enclave, added the spokesman.

"He did talk about possible transitioning from what we would call high-intensity operations, which is what we're seeing them do now, to lower intensity operations sometime in the near future," Kirby said.

"But I don't want to put a timestamp on it."

US President Joe Biden has strongly backed Israel but on Tuesday he issued his strongest criticism yet, warning that Israel risked losing global support over "indiscriminate bombing."

The war, now in its third month, began after the Palestinian group's unprecedented 7 October attacks on Israel that Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

In response, Israel vowed to destroy Hamas and launched an unrelenting military offensive that has left swathes of Gaza in ruins. The health ministry in the Hamas-run territory said 18,787 people have been killed, mostly women and children.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict / Palestine / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Institute of Modern Languages at Dhaka University offers 14 foreign language courses. File Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

Inside Institute of Modern Language: Love for language, pursuit of new horizons

58m | Features
Financing will be vital to eliminating fossil fuels. Photo: Bloomberg

The COP28 deal is missing one big thing: Money

2h | Panorama
The paper boutique. Photo: Collected

Research papers to passports: The new face of wedding cards in Bangladesh

18m | Panorama
The crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices on elite US campuses highlights challenges to free expression and the influence of external factors on academic institutions. Photo: Reuters

How the Israeli lobby is quashing pro-Palestinian voices on elite US campuses

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Doctor of Guitar

Doctor of Guitar

14h | TBS Stories
Israel continues war despite losing support

Israel continues war despite losing support

11h | TBS World
The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

15h | TBS Stories
SWL foundation to be launched with free heart check-ups at Boxing Day Test

SWL foundation to be launched with free heart check-ups at Boxing Day Test

13h | TBS SPORTS