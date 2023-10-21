UN chief urges ceasefire to end Gaza's 'godawful nightmare'

Hamas-Israel war

Photo: AP/UNB
Photo: AP/UNB

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Saturday urged a "humanitarian ceasefire" in the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas and called for global "action to end this godawful nightmare".

The war has left thousands dead and displaced a million Palestinians, who Guterres said need "much more" than the 20 trucks that were entering the besieged territory of 2.4 million people.

The Palestinians need "a continuous delivery of aid to Gaza at the scale that is needed", he told regional leaders at Cairo's "Summit for Peace".

