UN chief pushes to get aid into Gaza but process is slow

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres inspects aid for Palestinians, as officials wait to deliver aid to Gaza through the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Al Arish airport, in Egypt on 20 October 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres flew to Egypt's Sinai Peninsula on Friday in a push to get aid flowing into Gaza, but it was unclear when delivery of relief materials stockpiled in Egypt would start.

The United States said details of a deal to send aid through the Rafah crossing between Sinai and Gaza were still being hammered out.

Earlier, the United States said agreement was reached for the passage of the first 20 trucks, but UN officials say that any delivery of aid needs to be done at scale and in a sustained way.

Before the current conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas about 450 aid trucks were arriving in Gaza daily.

Most of Gaza's 2.3 million people depend on humanitarian aid, which has been under a blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt since Hamas took control of the enclave in 2007.

Israel's siege and bombardment of Gaza, launched in retaliation for a deadly Hamas incursion into Israel, has resulted in a worsening humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave.

Rafah is the only crossing with Gaza for goods and people that does not border Israel.

Efforts to get aid into Gaza have been complicated by the need to agree on a mechanism to inspect the aid, and a push to evacuate foreign passport holders from Gaza.

Roads leading into Gaza are being repaired after being hit by bombardments in the past two weeks.

A UN official said more than 200 trucks of aid were ready to move from Sinai to Gaza.

During previous conflicts, aid had been delivered to Gaza during humanitarian pauses through the Kerem Shalom crossing, which is controlled by Israel.

But Israel has said it will allow no aid to enter from its territory until Hamas releases the hostages it took during its 7 October attack.

It has said aid can enter through Egypt as long as it does not end up in the hands of Hamas.

Egypt has said it will not accept any mass displacement of

Gazans into Sinai, reflecting Arab fears that Palestinians could again flee or be forced from their homes en masse, as they were during the war surrounding Israel's creation.

Egypt is also concerned by security in northeastern Sinai, where it faced an Islamist insurgency that escalated a decade ago, and by the risk of any spillover from Hamas-controlled Gaza.