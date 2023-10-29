Saudi defense minister expected to visit White House on Monday

Reuters
29 October, 2023
Last modified: 29 October, 2023

Saudi&#039;s new Defence Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman chairs his first meeting with military officials in the Ministry of Defence in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September 28, 2022. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS/File photo
Saudi's new Defence Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman chairs his first meeting with military officials in the Ministry of Defence in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September 28, 2022. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS/File photo

Saudi Arabian Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman is expected to visit Washington on Monday for meetings with senior Biden administration officials, Axios reported on Saturday, citing three sources with knowledge of the trip.

The visit had been long-scheduled, the sources told Axios, but it would come as Israel on Saturday unleashed the second phase of the Gaza war as its forces pressed ground operations against Hamas, vowing to "destroy the enemy above ground and below ground."

Khalid bin Salman is expected to meet with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and several senators, according to the Axios report.

The White House National Security Council told Reuters it had nothing to confirm when asked about the possible visit.

US President Joe Biden and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman on a call on Tuesday discussed efforts to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict widening.

Saudi Arabia has been among Arab countries that have condemned the targeting of civilians and "flagrant violations of international law" in Gaza which has been under heavy Israeli bombardment.

Biden has said Palestinian group Hamas' 7 Oct attack on Israel that the Israeli government says killed about 1,400 people aimed to disrupt a potential normalization of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

