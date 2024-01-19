Netanyahu rejects US push for Palestinian state

Hamas-Israel war

TBS Report
19 January, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 02:10 pm

File Photo: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz (not pictured) in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, 28 October 2023. Photo: Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has conveyed his opposition to the formation of a Palestinian state to the United States, emphasizing this stance in the aftermath of the Gaza conflict resolution.

Netanyahu vowed to press on with the offensive in Gaza "until complete victory": the destruction of Hamas and return of the remaining Israeli hostages, adding that it could take "many more months", reports BBC.

Almost 25,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, and 85% of the strip's population displaced.

Israel is facing significant pressure to curb its offensive actions and participate in constructive discussions aimed at achieving a lasting resolution to the conflict, says BBC.

Israel's allies, including the US - and many of its foes - have urged a revival of the long-dormant "two-state solution", in which a future Palestinian state would sit side-by-side with an Israeli one.

The hope in many circles is that the current crisis could force the warring parties back to diplomacy, as the only viable alternative to endless cycles of violence. But from Netanyahu's comments, his intention appears quite the opposite.

During Thursday's news conference, he said Israel must have security control over all land west of the River Jordan, which would include the territory of any future Palestinian state.

"This is a necessary condition, and it conflicts with the idea of (Palestinian) sovereignty. What to do? I tell this truth to our American friends, and I also stopped the attempt to impose a reality on us that would harm Israel's security," he said.

According to BBC, Netanyahu has spent much of his political career opposing Palestinian statehood, boasting just last month that he was proud to have prevented its establishment, so his latest remarks come as no surprise.

But the very public rebuttal of Washington's diplomatic push, and determination to stay the current military course, show the chasm widening with Israel's western allies.

Since the 7 October attacks - the worst in Israel's history, when Hamas gunmen killed about 1,300 Israelis and took some 240 hostage - the US has supported its right to defend itself.

But as the death toll in Gaza has grown, and the scenes of horror there have abounded, Western governments have called for Israeli restraint.

The White House has repeatedly tried to influence Israel's military policy: urging more precision-guided weapons rather than the blanket air strikes; discouraging a ground offensive; and calling for a two-state solution, with a role for the Palestinian Authority in post-conflict Gaza.

