At least 55 dead as Israel steps up Gaza strikes: Hamas

Hamas-Israel war

BSS/AFP
22 October, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 11:57 am

Related News

At least 55 dead as Israel steps up Gaza strikes: Hamas

BSS/AFP
22 October, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 11:57 am
A view shows houses and buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Anas al-Shareef TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A view shows houses and buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Anas al-Shareef TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The Hamas government said Sunday that at least 55 people were killed in overnight raids on the Gaza Strip, after Israel announced it was stepping up strikes.

"More than 55 martyrs," the government press office said in a statement on the latest night of bombing in response to the Hamas attacks on Israel on 7 October.

It added that more than 30 homes had been destroyed in the hours after an Israeli military spokesman said that raids would be increased.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Graphics: TBS

The Israel-Palestine divide stretches far beyond the Middle East

5h | Panorama
Utsho Bangladesh takes a small monthly fee of Tk1,000 to Tk1,200 for the schools and daycare centres. Photo: Courtesy

Utsho Bangladesh at 30: A safe haven away from stigma for children and employees

5h | Panorama
PABX operator Rezaul Karim at Daily Star&#039;s Dhanmondi office in the ‘90s. He has been working as a phone operator for almost 30 years. Photo: Courtesy

Living directories: Telephone operators at newspaper offices

1d | Panorama
For puja events during the evening or night, opt for dark-coloured, heavy and gorgeous shari. Photo: Kay Kraft

Embrace your inner diva this Durga Puja

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Israel-Hamas war puts pressure on companies to speak up

Israel-Hamas war puts pressure on companies to speak up

11m | TBS World
MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

1h | Corporate Talks
The availability of free digital streaming of the Cricket World Cup reduces TV viewership

The availability of free digital streaming of the Cricket World Cup reduces TV viewership

16h | TBS SPORTS
Al-Jazeera office closed, Israel threatens BBC

Al-Jazeera office closed, Israel threatens BBC

18h | TBS World