At least 55 dead as Israel steps up Gaza strikes: Hamas

A view shows houses and buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Anas al-Shareef TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The Hamas government said Sunday that at least 55 people were killed in overnight raids on the Gaza Strip, after Israel announced it was stepping up strikes.

"More than 55 martyrs," the government press office said in a statement on the latest night of bombing in response to the Hamas attacks on Israel on 7 October.

It added that more than 30 homes had been destroyed in the hours after an Israeli military spokesman said that raids would be increased.