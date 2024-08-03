Israel to send delegation to Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks; Hamas calls it 'empty statements'

File Photo: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz (not pictured) in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, 28 October 2023. Photo: Reuters

An Israeli delegation will travel to Cairo in the coming days for negotiations to reach a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Friday.

"The negotiating team for a hostage deal will depart for Cairo on Saturday night or on Sunday," his office said.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri commented on the announcement, telling Reuters, "Netanyahu does not want to stop the war and is using these empty statements to cover up his crimes and evade their consequences."