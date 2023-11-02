195 killed, 120 missing in Jabalia strikes
- The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights says Israeli attacks on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp may be "disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes".
- Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, Gaza's only medical facility serving cancer patients, was forced to shut down after running out of fuel. The Indonesian Hospital has now been forced to run on its backup generator after the main generator stalled.
- Joe Biden has said the US supports a humanitarian pause, the first time the US President has said these words himself, although it is a policy his administration has been advocating for the past week.
- The Gaza Borders and Crossings Authority has released a list of 596 foreign and dual nationals who will be allowed to leave through the Rafah crossing on Thursday after a first group, including 81 critically ill patients, crossed on Wednesday.
- At least 8,805 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since 7 October. More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel.
12:00pm
Israeli air strikes target Jabalia refugee camp for a third time
Our colleagues at Al Jazeera Arabic are reporting that Israeli air strikes have targeted the Jabalia refugee camp for the third time in as many days, reports Al Jazeera.
At least three Palestinians have been killed and many injured in the bombing of a house in the camp.
Almost 200 people were killed and at least 777 wounded in the first two bombings of the camp on Tuesday and Wednesday. Another 120 people are still missing, according to a report published by Gaza's Government Media Office.
Below is an interactive that shows the situation in the camp before and after Tuesday's Israeli air raid.
11:30am
Fire exchanges at Israel-Lebanon border continue: Al Jazeera
The Israeli army confirms that one of its drones has been shot down by a surface-to-air missile fired from Lebanon, reports Al Jazeera.
In response, the military said it attacked the squad that carried out the shooting and the site from where the rocket was launched.
This is the second time since the war started that Hezbollah has hit an Israeli drone.
For the past three weeks, the Lebanese Shia armed group and the Israeli army have been engaged in skirmishes, relatively restricted in their scope and geography. But since last week, we have seen both sides firing deeper into each other's territory, in a move that experts say marks a new level of confrontation.
On Friday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is scheduled to give his first public speech since October 7.
10:50am
Series of air strikes hits vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital: Red Crescent
Israeli warplanes began a series of raids in the vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital at dawn, according to the Palestinian news agency, Wafa, citing the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, rpeorts Al Jazeera.
The medical facility is affiliated with the Red Crescent and is located in the Tal Al-Hawa neighbourhood south of Gaza City.
Israeli forces have threatened more than once to bomb the hospital, where about 14,000 citizens are currently seeking shelter, in addition to hundreds of sick and wounded people.
The Red Crescent Society had previously confirmed that it would not evacuate the hospital, calling on the international community to intervene immediately to prevent possible mass casualties.
10:00am
Japan evacuates 10 nationals, family members from Gaza: Al Jazeera
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno says 10 Japanese citizens who wanted to leave Gaza with their eight Palestinian family members had been successfully evacuated.
Matsuno told reporters in Tokyo that one Japanese national remains with their family in the enclave.
Foreign nationals were allowed to leave the Gaza Strip on Wednesday after the southern Rafah border crossing to Egypt was opened for the first time to civilians.
9:30am
Biden follows his administration's line in calling for a 'humanitarian pause'
No calls for a ceasefire [from President Biden], though he did say, for the first time, that the US supports a humanitarian pause. Those words [are] coming from the president, a policy that his administration has been advocating for the past week, reports Al Jazeera.
Now, Biden said these words at a campaign rally in Minnesota, and he was heckled by a protester who said there should be a ceasefire.
His words in response to her: "I think we need a pause, a pause means to give time to get the prisoners" – the captives, he meant – "out of Gaza".
A lot is being read into these words, given that we're hearing them from Biden for the first time, and they followed his earlier comments in which he really sympathised with the suffering in Gaza, using very personal terms to describe the children who have lost their parents, parents who are losing their children.
But as far as policy goes, this is no definitive movement towards a ceasefire, especially as the US has not investigated the air strike on the [Jabalia] refugee camp in Gaza by Israel to see if it would violate international law, contrary to what the UN has said.
8:55am
- Israeli bombardment continues across Gaza overnight, following a day in which the Jabalia refugee camp was hit once again, as well as a bakery. The vicinity of several hospitals was also hit, and the Palestinian death toll in Gaza has now risen to at least 8,805.
- The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza City has been forced to switch to a backup generator after its main generator stalled because of a lack of fuel. The situation at the Al-Shifa Hospital has also been described as "bleak".
- Hezbollah has claimed to have shot down an Israeli drone flying over southern Lebanon for the second time this week.
- US President Joe Biden called for a "humanitarian pause" for the first time while speaking at an event. His administration has already publicly pushed for a pause in the last week but refuses to back a ceasefire.
Disclaimer: The information and infographics provided in this thread have been gathered from sources, including BBC, Reuters, Al Jazeera, and other news networks.