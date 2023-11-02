195 killed, 120 missing in Jabalia strikes

Our colleagues at Al Jazeera Arabic are reporting that Israeli air strikes have targeted the Jabalia refugee camp for the third time in as many days, reports Al Jazeera.

At least three Palestinians have been killed and many injured in the bombing of a house in the camp.

Almost 200 people were killed and at least 777 wounded in the first two bombings of the camp on Tuesday and Wednesday. Another 120 people are still missing, according to a report published by Gaza's Government Media Office.

Below is an interactive that shows the situation in the camp before and after Tuesday's Israeli air raid.