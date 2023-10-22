Iran warns Israel, US region risks getting 'out of control'

Hamas-Israel war

22 October, 2023, 08:25 pm
Iran warns Israel, US region risks getting 'out of control'

A view shows illumination flares in the sky by Israel&#039;s border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, as seen from its Israeli side October 21, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A view shows illumination flares in the sky by Israel's border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, as seen from its Israeli side October 21, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Iran's foreign minster on Sunday warned Israel and its ally the United States that the Middle East risks spiralling out of control as a result of Israel's war on Hamas.

"I warn the US and its proxy (Israel)... that if they do not immediately stop the crime against humanity and genocide in Gaza, anything is possible at any moment and the region will go out of control," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said at a joint news conference in Tehran with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor.

