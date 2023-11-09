Canada PM Trudeau calls for significant humanitarian pause in Gaza

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
09 November, 2023, 08:00 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 08:03 am

Related News

Canada PM Trudeau calls for significant humanitarian pause in Gaza

"This pause must allow the delivery of real and substantial aid, enough aid to relieve this abominable humanitarian crisis for people and civilians in Gaza," says the Canadian PM

Reuters
09 November, 2023, 08:00 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 08:03 am
Canada&#039;s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes remarks during a pro-Israel rally at the Soloway Jewish Community Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes remarks during a pro-Israel rally at the Soloway Jewish Community Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday (8 November) called for a significant humanitarian pause in the Gaza conflict to allow for the release of all hostages and the delivery of enough aid to address civilian needs.

Canada had previously called for a series of halts in the fighting to allow aid into the Palestinian enclave but had steered clear of advocating a longer pause in the fighting that has killed thousands since the fighter group Hamas launched an attack on Israel last month.

"I don't need to describe the horrors. This is why we are calling for a significant humanitarian pause that will allow us to release all the Jewish hostages and ... continue to evacuate foreign citizens from Gaza," Trudeau told reporters.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"This pause must allow the delivery of real and substantial aid, enough aid to relieve this abominable humanitarian crisis for people and civilians in Gaza."

Trudeau cited a "terrifying" rise in anti-semitism globally and in Canada, where he said Molotov cocktails had been thrown at synagogues. He also noted increasing Islamophobia.

"This is not who we are as Canadians. This is something that is not acceptable in Canada, period ... Canadians are scared in our own streets right now," he said.

"We must be there to understand the fear and pain that millions of Canadians are feeling."

Trudeau also said "heavy lifting" would be needed to work on a two-state solution that would lead to a viable Palestinian state and a safe, secure, viable Israel.

The creation of an independent country for Palestinians in territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war has long been the aim of international peace efforts, but the process has been moribund for years.

World+Biz

Israel-Hamas / Canada PM Trudeau

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Umaid Bhawan Palace is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present owner, Gaj Singh. The famous wedding of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took place here. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Jodhpur: Experiencing history through a blue lens

9m | Explorer
After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

17h | Pursuit
Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

18h | Pursuit
Through Jahid&#039;s videos, one can watch the everyday life of sea-going fishes as well as many other tiny details of the fishing business. Photo: Courtesy

Mr Fisher: Taking viewers on a real time ride on a fishing vessel

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

12h | TBS World
Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

16h | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

17h | TBS Stories
Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

20h | TBS Career