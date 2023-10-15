Blinken to make second stop in Israel as war intensifies

Bloomberg News
15 October, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 06:55 pm

The top US diplomat, who landed in Israel for meetings last week on a busy trip across the region, will touch down again for several hours on Monday before returning to Washington

Antony Blinken leaving Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Oct. 15. Photographer: Jacquelyn Martin/AFP/Getty Images
Antony Blinken leaving Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Oct. 15. Photographer: Jacquelyn Martin/AFP/Getty Images

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make a second stop in Israel on Monday for further consultations with senior Israeli officials as the Biden administration tries to limit the threat of a spreading conflict in the Middle East.

The top US diplomat, who landed in Israel for meetings last week on a busy trip across the region, will touch down again for several hours on Monday before returning to Washington, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters traveling with the secretary.

Blinken says meeting with Saudi Crown Prince was 'very productive'

The second visit comes as Israel warns of a significant military operation that could see a full ground invasion of Gaza following a devastating attack by the militant group Hamas that began last Saturday.

It follows a frantic diplomatic sprint as Blinken crisscrossed the Middle East with stops in Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The US is urging Arab partners to put pressure on Hamas and prevent Iran-backed militant groups such as Lebanon-based Hezbollah from getting involved in the conflict.

