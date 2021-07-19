Zulfiqer Russell collaborates with AR Rahman again

For three decades, lyricist Zulfiqer Russell has been making continuous outstanding contributions to the music industry of both Bangladesh and Kolkata.

On the occasion of the 50th independence of Bangladesh, Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman gave his voice to the song, 'Bolo Joy Bangabandhu', which was penned by National Award-winning lyricist Zulfiqer Russell.

That was the first time that Russell worked with world renowned musician AR Rahman, but certainly not the last time. The three-time Channel i Music Award and Mirchi Music Award from India (Bangla) winner Zulfiqar Russell is collaborating once again with AR Rahman. This time, he penned a Bangla song, on which Rahman gave his voice.

This project was also initiated by the Bangladesh Cricket Board like the last one, and they will make an official video for this new song.

"I was asked by the Bangladesh Cricket Board to write two songs on the occasion of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation, in January 2020. The CEO of the Cricket Board introduced me to AR Rahman's agent. On February 5, AR Rahman, his agent and I had a meeting on Skype. Then on February 21 last year there was a direct meeting with AR Rahman in Mumbai. Both songs were recorded on February 26 at his own studio in Chennai. The Hindi one was performed on the occasion of the 50th independence anniversary of Bangladesh. And the other song is in Bangla. It is a different song but it's about Bangladesh and Bangabandhu too," said Russell.

About his experience of working with AR Rahman, Russell said "It is a pleasure for anyone to work with AR Rahman. I was so fascinated that I forgot to take pictures with him on the first recording session. He is a humble man with a beautiful mind."

According to Russell the song is ready for release but they are delaying it for the covid situation in Bangladesh.