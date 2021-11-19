Zawad Khalid’s debut international collaboration features artists from four countries

Zawad Khalid, a Bangladeshi musician, rose to prominence in 2019 as the writer of the song 'Ki Hoto Bole Gele', which was performed by the popular singer and actor Tahsan Khan.

This time, he is introducing a brand new track with a unique twist. This song is a collaboration between Zawad and a number of talented local and international musicians.

The project is an international collaboration titled 'Bhopal' and musicians from four countries (Bangladesh, USA, Argentina and Austria) contributed to it. It falls under the genre of R&B and has a mixture of Bangla and Hindi languages.

Three young Bangladeshi singers - Sadya Khan, Rangan Hridoy and Zawad Khalid - have sung the song. Sadya also composed the music and wrote the lyrics. Mohammad Salauddin is the song's music producer.

Luciano Pizzicini, Matthew Meyers and Alex Seidler played guitars in this song. The song has already been released on all international music streaming platforms through American music distribution company Quantize Music Entertainment.

Musician and lyricist Zawad Khalid, who organized the collaboration, said, "We hope that this musical collaboration between four countries will secure a place in the hearts of the listeners. As a Bangladeshi, I feel great and very proud."

International musicians Matthew Meyers, Luciano Pizzicin and Alex Seidler have expressed their joy at working on this song, saying that the melody and music will quickly take hold in the listeners' minds, adding that they would like to work on such projects in the future as well.

Zawad Khalid is slated to release the lyrical video of the song from his official YouTube channel this month.