Young TV director Sazzad Sony dies 

Glitz

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 08:55 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 10:42 am

Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

Sazzad Hossain Sony, a young TV director, died at a hospital in the capital early Sunday. He was 37.

He suffered a brain stroke at night and was taken to National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital where he breathed his last around 2:30am, according to sources. 

Sazzad Hossain Sony was finance secretary of Directors' Guild for two times.

According to Directors' Guild, Soni's body would be laid to rest at the premises of Shilpakala Academy at 11:30 am.His first janaza will be held there. He will be buried at Banani graveyard after the second janaza in Nikunj-2 area after Johr prayer. 

Obituary

Obituary

