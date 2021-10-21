Xefer and Arekta Rock Band's 'Ojana’ featured in BBC Asian Network playlist

Popular singer-songwriter Xefer and Arekta Rock Band's song "Ojana" has been added to the BBC Asian Network Playlist.

The lead vocalist of "Arekta Rock Band" Xefer has shared the news on her official Facebook page on Tuesday.

"Absolutely honoured to see "Ojana" on the BBC Asian Network's Playlist! Now you can listen to this track all week on all the other shows of @bbcasiannetwork," wrote Xefer.

The song, voiced by Xefer Rahman and Riasat Azmi, is co-written by Xefer, Riasat Azmi, and Raihan Mahbub Rasha.

Video of Xefer &amp; Arekta Rock Band - Ojana (Official Video) | Bangla New Song 2021

"Ojana" is available on Xefer's YouTube channel, Spotify and all the other streaming platforms worldwide.

Earlier Bangladeshi-Irish Singer Joy Crookes's tracks from her debut album "Skin" has also been included on BBC Asian Network Playlist.