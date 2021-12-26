Woman accuses 'Sex and the City' actor Chris Noth of groping

A New York musician on Thursday accused 'Sex and the City' actor Chris Noth of groping her nearly 20 years ago and threatening to ruin her career if she told anyone about their encounter.

Singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile made the accusation following a 16 December Hollywood Reporter story that said two women, whose real names they did not disclose, had accused Noth of sexual assault in 2004 and 2015.

The actor's representatives had no comment on Thursday about the accusations from Gentile, who spoke at a news conference on Zoom with attorney Gloria Allred.

Noth, 67, is known for playing Mr Big, the on-again, off-again romantic partner of Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, in the HBO television series and new sequel "And Just Like That."

Noth had said the encounters detailed in The Hollywood Reporter were consensual and that "no always means no - that is a line I did not cross."