The Witcher: Blood Origin first images show new heroes getting ready to fight

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 12:08 pm

The Witcher: Blood Origin first images show new heroes getting ready to fight

The new photos come with an official synopsis and a release window, as the series is unsurprisingly set to premiere in 2022

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 12:08 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Netflix has released the first images for 'The Witcher: Blood Origin', the first live-action spinoff of the streaming platform's 'The Witcher'. 

The new photos come with an official synopsis and a release window, as the series is unsurprisingly set to premiere in 2022.

While some of the characters featured in the new images are yet to be unveiled, the show's three main stars always seem ready for a fight. 

Blood Origin's leading trio of characters comprises Éile (Sophia Brown), a warrior who abandons her clan and her post as the queen's protector to wander the world as a singer; Fjall (Laurence O'Fuarain), a warrior who joins Éile in her quest; and Scian (Michelle Yeoh), an elf who is in search of a stolen sacred sword. 

The new images promise blood as some images tease different places and cultures that will converge in 'The Witcher: Blood Origin', most of which are focused on the vicious battles that are bound to happen.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The series takes place 1,200 years before the events of the main series, at a time when the first Witcher is created, and the worlds of monsters, men and elves merge to become one. 

By exploring the past of 'The Witcher, Blood Origins' puts some healthy distance from the original show while also allowing fans to explore new corners of the fantastic universe.

'The Witcher' quickly became one of Netflix's most successful original productions after its release in 2019. 

Even though the production of Season 2 came to a halt due to the pandemic, the franchise kept growing strong on the streaming platform, with the animated feature 'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' spin-off released last August. 

The Witcher: Blood Origin / netflix

