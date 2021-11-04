Winter rock concert to return in November

November Rain. Photo: Courtesy

Brandmyth Communication is all set to organise a rock concert on 12 November (Friday) at Hall-4 "Noboratri" of International Convention City in Bashundhara residential area of the capital.

The main event will run from 3pm to 10pm, according to a press release.

The gate, however, will open at 12pm.

After a long break, the biggest rockstar in the country James will perform there along with his band Nagarbaul.

Another highlight of the event is the three bands of the ABC generation - Artcell, Black and Cryptic Fate – that will perform at the same stage once again.

Among others Viking, Savagery, Plasmic Knock and Fuge are also expected to take part as well.

The show featuring a variety of activities and engagements aims to bring the audience back to normalcy after a long hiatus due to the global coronavirus pandemic, allowing them to enjoy their lives and feel like themselves again.