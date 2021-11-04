Winter rock concert to return in November

Glitz

TBS Report
04 November, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 12:15 pm

Related News

Winter rock concert to return in November

After a long break, the biggest rockstar in the country James will perform there along with his band Nagarbaul

TBS Report
04 November, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 12:15 pm
November Rain. Photo: Courtesy
November Rain. Photo: Courtesy

Brandmyth Communication is all set to organise a rock concert on 12 November (Friday) at Hall-4 "Noboratri" of International Convention City in Bashundhara residential area of the capital.

The main event will run from 3pm to 10pm, according to a press release.

The gate, however, will open at 12pm.

After a long break, the biggest rockstar in the country James will perform there along with his band Nagarbaul.

Another highlight of the event is the three bands of the ABC generation - Artcell, Black and Cryptic Fate – that will perform at the same stage once again.

Among others Viking, Savagery, Plasmic Knock and Fuge are also expected to take part as well.

The show featuring a variety of activities and engagements aims to bring the audience back to normalcy after a long hiatus due to the global coronavirus pandemic, allowing them to enjoy their lives and feel like themselves again.

concert / James / Artcell / Brandmyth Communication / Cryptic Fate / Black

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

2d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

2d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

2d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club