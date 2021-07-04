Which celebrity earns the most from Instagram?

Source: Hopper HQ

Superstars have turned their online personas into money-making machines on photo and video sharing social network Instagram, earning enormous figures for sponsored posts or endorsements.

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo currently stands at top of the list of celebrities who earn the most from Instagram, reports the Hopper HQ.

Ronaldo recently set a new record with the highest ever potential earning from sponsored posts since the list launched in 2016, earning $1.60 million for per sponsored post.

Here are the top 5 celebrities who earn the most from Instagram -

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: Collected

The Portuguese footballer, who plays as a forward for Serie A club Juventus and captains the Portugal national team, has 296 million followers on Instagram.

Ronaldo earns $1.60 million for per sponsored post on the social media site.

2. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson . Photo: Collected

Actor, producer and retired professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson, popularly known by his ring name "The Rock", has 242 million followers on Instargram.

The Rock earns $1.52 million per sponsored post on Instagram.

3. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande. Photo: Collected

Singer and actress Ariana Grande ranks third in the list, having 240 million followers on the photo & video sharing social network.

Grande earns $1.51 million for each sponsored post.

4. Kylie Jenner

American media personality, socialite, model, and businesswoman Kylie Kristen Jenner has 237 million followers on Instargram and earns $1.49 million for each sponsored post.

5. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez. Photo: Collected

Singer, actress, and producer Selena Gomez earns $1.47 million per sponsored post on Instargram which gets exposure to her 233 million followers.