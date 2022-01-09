What’s new on Netflix 

As stellar shows are booming on streaming services, glaring the screens of Netflix has become immensely popular.

Let's check out five upcoming shows on Netflix's January streaming list.

1. "Cheers", Season 2 - reality series -12 January

Cheers fans! Netflix's sensational cheerleading reality series will be renewed for a second season on 12 January.

The first season has picked up three Emmy awards and stirred a lot of noise.

Catch season 1 if you haven't!

2. "Ozark", Season 4 - 21 January

The Netflix hit series follows a talented financial advisor Marty Bryde who gets involved in money laundering. Marty drags his wife Windy and his family with him to Missouri where he opens a Casino.

3. "Afterlife", season 3 - 14 January

Golden Globe winner Ricky Gervais will reprise his role as Tony for the final time in the last season of the comic series.

The story follows Tony who had a perfect life prior to the death of his wife Lisa.

4. "The Royal Treatment" - film - 20 January

A salon owner Izzy, played by Laura Marano, got the opportunity to work with a soon-to-be-married Prince, played by Mena Massoud, but things get twisted as a spark clicks between them.

5. "The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window" - series - 28 January

Kristen Bell stars as Anna, who keeps staring out of her living room window, and watches the world go by. Heartbroken and drunk Anna keeps glaring on a handsome new neighbour until she witnesses a gruesome murder.