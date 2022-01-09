What’s new on Netflix 

Glitz

TBS Report
09 January, 2022
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 09:06 pm

As stellar shows are booming on streaming services, glaring the screens of Netflix has become immensely popular. 

Let's check out five upcoming shows on Netflix's January streaming list. 

1. "Cheers", Season 2 - reality series -12 January 

Cheers fans! Netflix's sensational cheerleading reality series will be renewed for a second season on 12 January. 

The first season has picked up three Emmy awards and stirred a lot of noise. 

Catch season 1 if you haven't! 

2. "Ozark", Season 4 - 21 January 

The Netflix hit series follows a talented financial advisor Marty Bryde who gets involved in money laundering. Marty drags his wife Windy and his family with him to Missouri where he opens a Casino. 

3. "Afterlife", season 3 - 14 January 

Golden Globe winner Ricky Gervais will reprise his role as Tony for the final time in the last season of the comic series. 

The story follows Tony who had a perfect life prior to the death of his wife Lisa. 

4. "The Royal Treatment" - film - 20 January  

A salon owner Izzy, played by Laura Marano, got the opportunity to work with a soon-to-be-married Prince, played by Mena Massoud, but things get twisted as a spark clicks between them.

5. "The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window" - series - 28 January 


Kristen Bell stars as Anna, who keeps staring out of her living room window, and watches the world go by. Heartbroken and drunk Anna keeps glaring on a handsome new neighbour until she witnesses a gruesome murder.

