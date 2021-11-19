Warner Bros. seems to be teasing Multiversus

Rumours have been swirling for several weeks regarding Warner Bros. supposed multi-franchise fighting title. 

Tentatively called 'Multiversus', the hype surrounding the rumoured game has suddenly picked up steam with several Warner Bros. properties posting similarly themed images on their respective Twitter accounts.

Rumours of Multiversus' existence began in late October, when stories began circulating online about Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm Studios creating a Super Smash Bros.-style fighting game featuring Warner Bros. properties like "Tom & Jerry", "Looney Tunes", "Rick and Morty" and more. 

As previously mentioned, several Warner Bros.-owned franchises have posted tweets that all depict the same thing: their main characters are missing. 

Accounts from "Tom & Jerry", "Looney Tunes" and others have posted still frames with their characters edited out, leaving obvious silhouettes in their wake. Each tweet asks where their protagonists have gone off to, and each tags WB Games at the end. 

While this not only essentially confirms that Multiversus is real, it also reveals several roster spots and indicates a full reveal is very likely in the near future. While a few old-school cartoons will certainly be represented in the platform fighter, Multiversus is expected to span much, much wider. 

While Multiversus is certainly an exciting prospect, it isn't the only crossover platform fighter trying to emulate the success of Super Smash Bros. 

