Warframe: The undisputed underdog of the gaming arena

In the vast expanse of space, there existed an ancient civilization and a great empire known as the Orokin. Little is known about them other than their highly advanced technology.

During their drive for expansion and struggle against the beings of their own creation called 'Sentients'. They attempted to harness the power of the void. It was a desperate attempt by the Orokin in what would then be known as the Old War.

In this search for the unknown, the unexpected happened and chaos ensued when a ship became lost in a sub-dimension of the void. It would reemerge seemingly intact with only one significant variation.

Only the children had survived the trip in the sub-dimension. The children, being exposed to the elements of the void, became hosts of inexplicable powers and abilities.

These powers, albeit still uncontrollable, were of great interest to the Orokin Empire. The children themselves became living weapons and were christened as 'Tenno'.

In order to use these living weapons to their full potential, there were many experiments. One of them was the ultimate solution where the 'Tenno' can best focus and control their abilities.

Through the process of dreaming the children were able to channel their powers remotely into a techno-organic humanoid battle suit. The purpose of the suit was to let the Tenno control their powers efficiently in battle while they stay in the Reservoir, safely away from it.

These suits are known as the Warframes - the subject of the entire game.

The World of Warframe

One of the most important elements of any MMORPG game is world-building. Without a world consistent with its story and without the right components for in-game continuity, MMORPG tends to lose most of its value.

Warframe does not only have a unique storyline, it also has the perfect world that complements it. The game has a vast open-world with distinct environmental traits.

The players will have to be accustomed to the wilderness to get the most out of the game.

The game consists of different factions. Among these, the 'Tenno' itself are one, the others consist of some friendly and enemy factions.

However, major factions such as the Grineers, Corpus and the Infested will in most cases pose as the enemy. As the story progresses, the player will have to face them for key events.

Aside from the factions, 'Warframe' includes various planets and their moons in the solar system. Each of these planets has its own open world to explore and offer rotating activities to the players.

Gameplay and mechanics

The first thing worth mentioning about Warframe is that it is free-to-play.

One thing about most free-to-play games is that those games contain some mandatory microtransaction process, whether that be for in-game cosmetics or other currency.

For example, 'Destiny 2', which is quite similar to Warframe, is free-to-play. However, if anybody wants the full experience of the game, they will have to spend a considerable amount of money on expansions and season passes.

Warframe on the other hand is truly free-to-play. While it is possible to purchase some of the game's contents with actual money, this content can also be acquired by simply playing the game.

The season passes, which contain limited and exclusive items, are given for free by the developers. The players can complete missions to unlock the seasonal rewards by investing enough time.

Most of the game's other resources such as weapons and armaments can be built by farming them in-game as well. Even the game's exclusive currency, which is platinum, can be acquired in-game by using the trade function.

Trading is a unique feature of Warframe, that lets players exchange their items for other items or platinum. The trading system here is by far one of the most sophisticated ones yet.

The game itself is mostly PvE or campaign oriented, where the player will have to build himself from the ground up.

Unlike 'Destiny 2', Warframe does not limit itself to FPS style. Rather it mixes FPS with stylish slasher as well.

The player will be offered a pool of different Warframes to play with, with each frame having its own abilities. These Warframes will also be accompanied by various primary and melee weapons for different combat situations.

Each of these Warframes and weapons can also be modified to suit the player's preferences.

There is also a PvP system, namely the Conclave and Duel, where players can engage against each other to test their skills and weaponry.

All in all, Warframe is a gem that has been heavily underrated and deprived of well-deserved spotlight despite coming out in 2015.

However, with fantastic graphics and animation and alluring gameplay, Warframe is surely one of the best video games to date.