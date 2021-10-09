‘WandaVision’ Agatha Harkness spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn in the works at Disney+

09 October, 2021
Last modified: 09 October, 2021

‘WandaVision’ Agatha Harkness spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn in the works at Disney+. Photo: Collected
‘WandaVision’ Agatha Harkness spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn in the works at Disney+. Photo: Collected

A WandaVision spinoff revolving around the character of Agatha Harkness that would see Kathryn Hahn reprise her role as the MCU's latest witch and mischievous villain is currently in development at Disney+, reports Variety. 

The project is currently being described as a dark comedy.

WandaVision head writer and executive producer Jac Schaeffer would reportedly return to spearhead the Agatha Harkness spinoff series as writer and EP. 

If it moves forward at the streamer, it would be the first project Schaeffer has in development since the writer signed her overall deal with Marvel Studios and 20th Century Television back in May.

On WandaVision, Hahn played the role of the seemingly innocent and unassuming neighbor Agnes, who appeared to be just another member of the town of Westview placed under Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) spell. 

However, she was inevitably revealed to be the witch Agatha Harkness (with her own fabulous theme song, naturally), who had her own evil machinations for meddling in the idyllic scenario Wanda had crafted for herself - namely, to tap into the source of the Scarlet Witch's extraordinary powers.

Although Agatha was eventually defeated by the end of the show and seemingly locked in a mind prison of Wanda's making, her character had become a fan-favorite by then, with her theme song "Agatha All Along", eventually winning the show an Emmy for best original music and lyrics.

