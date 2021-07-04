Virat Kohli overtakes Priyanka Chopra on Instagram Richlist

Glitz

Hindustan Times
04 July, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2021, 11:43 am

Related News

Virat Kohli overtakes Priyanka Chopra on Instagram Richlist

Actor Priyanka Chopra is one of two Indians to feature on the annual Hopper Instagram Richlist

Hindustan Times
04 July, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2021, 11:43 am
Virat Kohli overtakes Priyanka Chopra on Instagram Richlist. Photo: Collected
Virat Kohli overtakes Priyanka Chopra on Instagram Richlist. Photo: Collected

Actor Priyanka Chopra has landed at the 27th spot on the Hopper Instagram Richlist year. With 64 million followers on Instagram, Priyanka is reportedly getting $403,000 ( ₹3 crore) for every promotional post she makes on the app.

The list is released annually and ranks celebs, sports personalities and others based on how much they charge for each of their promoted posts on Instagram. Last year, Priyanka was on the 19th spot with $271,000 earned per post. While her earnings per post have increased significantly, those of others have seen a much higher increase.

Cricketer Virat Kohli is the only other Indian on the list in the top 30. While last year, he was at spot 23, this time, he raced ahead of Priyanka to take the 19th spot with his 125 million followers getting him $680,000 ( ₹5 crore) per post.

The list is topped by Football star Cristiano Ronaldo once again. He has 295 million followers and earns $1,604,000 ( ₹11 crore) per post. Others on the list include Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift.

Recently, Priyanka was announced as the new face of lingerie brand Victoria's Secret. Priyanka took to her Instagram to share the news with her fans, saying, "Representation matters. It's crucial for us to show everyone ALL over the world that they matter and are seen! As a founding partner of #TheVSCollective and advisor to the business this is exactly what I intend to do."

"It's been so incredible to see your reactions to yesterday's announcement. It's fuelled me further and I am excited to bring about meaningful change at one of the worlds most iconic brands. I'm so proud to be in the company of the Collective of incredible women that will helm this change," she added.

On Thursday, she was also announced at the face of makeup brand Max Factor. "Excited to announce that I am Max Factor's Global Ambassador! Can't wait to share this journey with you all. Join me as we step into a new light to reveal our Xtraordinary selves," she wrote on Instagram.

Virat Kohli / Priyanka Chopra / Instagram Richlist

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: 1 out of 5 pets getting infected by Covid-19 through owners

TBS World: 1 out of 5 pets getting infected by Covid-19 through owners

17h | Videos
Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

17h | Videos
TBS Stories: From garment industry owner to cattle farmer

TBS Stories: From garment industry owner to cattle farmer

22h | Videos
TBS Today: Walt Disney returns to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Walt Disney returns to Bangladesh

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

5
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

6
A part of the building collapsed due to blast. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Bangladesh

Huge explosion at Moghbazar, 7 killed, more than 100 injured