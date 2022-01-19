‘Vikings: Valhalla’ trailer teases another bloody battle on Netflix

Netflix on Tuesday unveiled the trailer for "Vikings: Valhalla," a highly anticipated spinoff series of the original Vikings Saga.

The brief teaser released on Tuesday night shows gory battles and passionate speeches by the Viking rulers during wartime.

"This is not my blood. It is our blood. It is Viking blood," says Harald Sigurdsson in the trailer.

Video of Vikings: Valhalla | Official Teaser | Netflix

The series also stars Caroline Henderson, Bradley Freegard, Laura Berlin, Jahannes Haukur Johannesson and David Okes.

The epic saga is scheduled to hit Netflix on 25 February.

The plot of "Vikings: Valhalla" dates back to 100 years after the end of the original series and followed the decline of Viking culture. The timeline started close to the year 793 and was explored several decades after.

The original series, set in the early 11th century, has been loosely based on the epic sagas of Norse and Icelandic sagas and chronicles the adventures and exploits of some of the most notable Vikings - including Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Sutter), explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), along with his sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson) among others.

The show ran for six seasons between 2013 and 2020 on the History Channel.