Vicky Zahed: I want to leave my mark on the world

The emerging director, Vicky Zahed's several contents were released on various channels during this Eid-ul-Adha.

His recent works 'Chirokal Aaj', 'Ditiyo Shuchona', 'Kaykobad', 'Punorjonmo', and 'Priyo Adnan', received widespread recognition and appreciation from the audience.

Vicky Zahed; Photo: courtesy

Recently, the young director spoke with The Business Standard about his cinematic works and future plans.

The Business Standard (TBS): The audiences have liked your recent works. Are you excited about it?

Vicky Zahed: It is absolutely exciting news for me. I made two new dramas on this Eid, and three productions were old ones. So, a total of five dramas were released at once during Eid-Ul-Azha.

Did you expect that you would receive such responses from the audiences?

Vicky: It is not like that. While making the contents, I wanted to make something that everybody would enjoy, discuss about and be entertained with. That was our goal and I think we have succeeded.

You wrote scripts of the five contents as well. What inspires you to write the scripts for such contents?

Vicky: Type of contents I write or make aren't for all kinds of audiences. Different audiences prefer different genres. I always thought that I have a specific audience for my content. But I was wrong, which I realised this time. Audience preference is changing and if we can make more interesting content, the audience will totally watch it, which will be encouraging for us.

Personally, I was satisfied while making "Chirokal Aaj", which was later accepted by the viewers as well.

Is it true you took a month to finish the script of "Chirokal Aaj?"

Vicky: Yes, it is true. It took me a while to finish the script. I wrote it during the lockdown before Eid. I usually can write better when I am upset or under pressure and I was very upset then. I felt good after writing the script.

I also wanted to work on amnesia. However, there are many dramas and films out there about amnesia or memory loss. As I wanted to do something memorable, I started doing research and found out about the 'seven second man' who loses his memory every seven seconds. His story inspired me to write this script.

You frequently collaborate with a particular set of popular actors. Any reason behind this?

Vicky: Afran Nisho acted in four episodes and Tahsan bhai in one. Female leads were changed. Frankly speaking, I feel comfortable working with them and they are very co-operative. They spend enough time reading the script and work hard on the sets. But I do want to work with other actors as well and it's also true that we don't have enough quality actors or artists in the industry.

What is more important for a quality content - popular actors, good script or budget?

Vicky: I think for any kind of work, whether it's film, drama or OTT content, the most important element for a quality content is the story. Every single person should pay attention to the story. But we don't practice this in our country. The script writers are the most ignorant ones in our country. Without a good story, nobody can make quality content, even on a big budget. Actors like Afraan Nisho can't deliver a good performance unless he has a good story or character to portray.

Where do you want to see yourself in the next 10 years?

Vicky: I don't know how far I can go, but one thing I definitely want to do is- leave my mark on the world and take the Bangladesh film industry to new heights.