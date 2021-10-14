Venom: Let there be Carnage to hit Star Cineplex on 15 October

To add spice to the celebration of Durga Puja, “Venom: Let there be Carnage” is all set to hit Star Cineplex on 15 October

Venom: Let There be carnage. Photo: Collected
Venom: Let There be carnage. Photo: Collected

To add spice to the celebration of Durga Puja, "Venom: Let there be Carnage" is all set to hit Star Cineplex on 15 October.

The latest sequel of Venom was due to hit theatres last year. However, the release was halted due to the pandemic.

The Andy Serkis directorial sequel features Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson.

"Venom: Let there be carnage" is a sequel to the 2018 film "Venom" featuring the Marvel comic character 'Venom.'

As per the plot, the shortcomings of 'Venom' are rectified in the latest sequel.

The renowned critic, Sean O' Connel, preferred the latest sequel more and said it is better than the previous one in terms of cinematography.

The box office collection screams the success of "Venom: Let there be carnage."

Despite the Coronavirus pandemic, the sequel earned around $90 million within the first three days of its release. The film is also ruling in the theatres of China.  

