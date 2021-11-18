“Unoponchash Batash” to receive record breaking screening in North America

Masud Hasan Ujjal's romantic and psychological flick "Unoponchash Batash" is all set to receive record breaking screening in 16 multiplexes at the United States and Canada, including Times Square flagship theatre Regal E-Walk 4DX & RPX, on 19 November.

"For the first time a Bangladeshi film will be released in 16 multiplexes at the United States and Canada, at the same time," said Mohammad Aliullah Sajib, the head of Swapna Scarecrow and the world distributor of Bangladeshi cinema.

"Even a few days ago such unprecedented event was unimaginable," he added.

Besides Times Square, the film will be screened in 3 other theatres in New York, including Regal UA Kaufman Astoria & RPX, Jamaica Multiplex Cinemas and Bellmore Playhouse.

"We have tried to create quality content. Swapna Scarecrow will release our film in all the renowned theatres of North America. Now, it's time for the audiences. If they support our film and watch it in theatres, it will help to open doors of Bangladeshi cinemas in the international market," said Masud Hasan Ujjal.

The lead pair of "Unoponchash Batash" Sharlin Farzana (Nira) and Imtiaz Barshan (Ayon) expressed excitement over the release of the film in such a huge scale.

"We have received the love of Bangladeshi audience. I hope the audience in North America will shower us with the same appreciation," said Imtiaz Barshan.

"I hope the story of the movie warms the hearts of the audience. Tears will run down their face as they witness Nira and Ayon's love and madness for each other," said Sharlin.