Uncertainty looms over filming dramas amid nationwide lockdown

Habibullah Siddique
30 June, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 05:03 pm

Meanwhile, shooting for films has been put on halt despite the slight possibility of gaining approval for continuing drama shootings

Habibullah Siddique
30 June, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 05:03 pm
Uncertainty looms over filming dramas amid nationwide lockdown. Photo: Collected
Although the government issued directives regarding the set of rules and regulations to be imposed during the nationwide stringent lockdown from 1-7 July, there has been no mention of the production stage activities for the entertainment industry.

As a result, concerned people like directors, producers and actors are dwelling in dilemma whether to continue with the shooting or not.

Eid, in general, is a busy time for the people of the industry as they release a significant number of productions at that time. Therefore, days before the holiday mark the busiest schedule for these people.

Amid all the fears of surging Covid-19 infection and its ramification, the all-out shutdown this time is going to come into effect just 20 days prior to Eid-al-Adha leaving many in conundrums.

The Business Standard team talked with the president of the Directors' Guild and actor Salauddin Lavlu regarding the reported uncertainty.

He said, "A strict lockdown at the time of our peak working hours for Eid production will cause major impediments in shooting plan. Besides, the notification did not mention anything about shooting so we are still undecided as to how to proceed. We have, however, spoken with the information minister and urged him to ask the DMP to refrain from stopping production house vehicles."

"We had been working in compliance with the Covid-19 safety protocols which we plan to carry on in the future as well."
He further added, "Since there is no restriction or ban on media activities during the lockdown, there shouldn't be any ban on filming for the entertainment industry either. Just like the news, dramas are also an integral part of our television industry. We are part of media and so I hope the minister will accept our request."

Meanwhile, shooting for films has been put on halt despite the slight possibility of gaining approval for continuing drama shootings, confirmed Shahin Sumon, secretary general of Bangladesh Film Directors Association.

He said, "We have already requested the directors to stop filming amid lockdown as there has been no as such time restriction to shoot and release movies on the upcoming Eid, especially at a time when businesses are incurring huge losses. Unlike television, it is not possible for us to shoot with a small number of crews, so for now, a temporary deferral is the best option. As soon as the lockdown is over we shall return to work again."

Regarding the movies to be released on Eid, Shahin Sumon said, "We are still not sure if any new or big-budget films will come out this Eid. It is mainly because the cinema halls might not open by the time and also the movies that were released during the pandemic failed to do well at the box office."

