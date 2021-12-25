The Ultimate Christmas Watchlist

"Then the Grinch thought of something he hadn't before. What if Christmas, he thought, doesn't come from a store. What if Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more"- even without the Grinch's Christmas realization in Dr. Seuss's words, Christmas is always something more.

Beyond the gifts in red wrappers and the Santa at your doorsteps, Christmas bears a touch of pure happiness hidden in the festive presence. From treasuring the old moments to creating new ones, the day of 25th is all about cherishing memories while being muffled in warmth of our loved ones. But can the memories be completed with the perfect depiction of the chilly mornings, misty Christmas eve, jingle bells and the love that surrounds the day? Surely not!

Don't worry! Here are the five tales of Christmas to take you down the memory lane on this eve -



Home Alone (1990)

For most of us growing up in the early 2000s, the list of Christmas movies is incomplete without 'Home Alone'. The movie, a holiday favorite, follows the story of 8 year old Kevin who was left at home accidentally on Christmas. But for Kevin, the trapped situation soon turns to his dream Christmas getaway. Little did he know that a group of burglars is also planning a Christmas getaway by robbing his house. But no matter how hard we try, competing with Kevin's mischievous plans on Christmas eve is a tough game, not only for the burglars but also for us. If there's one movie that frames every childhood mischief we dreamt of, 'Home Alone' is the one. The 1990s classic by John Hughes captures the essence of childhood in a way that leaves the audience nostalgic. If you are looking for a fun detour to the childhood years on Christmas eve, the family movie is the one for you.

It's a wonderful life (1946)

What if you were not born? How would the world look without your presence? The classic movie, 'It's a wonderful life' deals with the questions that might poke you on a gloomy day. A Frank Capra creation, the movie revolves around Stewart, a frequent victim of major misfortunes. Frustrated with life, he wondered what if he didn't exist. As a Christmas miracle, as his wishes are granted by angels, he finds out the void his absence would cause to his loved ones.

The heartwarming movie with a great of is a 94% scorer on Rotten Tomatoes. Depicting the middle class struggles in America in Stewart's life, the piece unites reality with fantasy. For an eve of heartfelt emotions and a bit of tears, hop on the Black & White journey.

Elf (2003)

You know a movie is going to top the list when you see Will Ferrel in a Christmas costume. With 85% ratings from Rotten Tomatoes, 'Elf ' is one of the highest rated pieces in the history of Christmas movies. The family comedy tells the story of a human baby who was accidentally transported to the North Pole riding in Santa's sack. Brought up by the Elves, the misplaced one then sets out on the journey of finding his human roots. "Elf," directed by Jon Favreau and written by David Berenbaum is a story of misfortunes that soon turns out to be a great tale of heart and humor. If you are up for a good laugh, checking out the Christmas comedy is a must for you.

Tokyo Godfathers (2003)

Did you really think only Hollywood can make your Christmas colorful? Hold on till we introduce you to the world of Christmas animes. A recipient of 91% from Rotten Tomatoes and 8.3 from MyAnimeList, Tokyo Godfathers is a spellbinding must watch for anime lovers. From Satoshi Kon, the director of 'Perfect Blue', Tokyo Godfathers is a lively adaptation of the western production 3 Godfathers. The anime narrates an unexpected journey of a homeless trio of an alcoholic, an ex-entertainer and a runaway teen. On a Christmas eve, the trio finds an abandoned baby, Hana. With the homeless trio and a baby on the go, the anime highlights family traditions and values. Blending fantasy and reality under the city lights of Tokyo, the movie marks itself as a Christmas present in celluloid.

Klaus (2019)

The latest movie on the list is the 2019 animation -Klaus. In the works of Sergio Pablo, the person behind Despicable Me, Klaus was the first animated movie from Netflix to be nominated for the Academy Awards. The movie centers around a Gen Z postman Jesper stationed in the Far North and a toymaker named Klaus. The movie takes place in the 19th century setting with a traditional 2D animation feature. The movie reimagines the old story of Santa through Klaus. With a magical narration, detailed storytelling and an amazing ending, Klaus has every reason to be on your Christmas watch list.

So this Christmas may you find the best of Christmas tales and the best of companions to share the warmth of love.

Merry Christmas!