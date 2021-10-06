A travel documentary ‘Hariprabha Takeda: an unsung traveller of Bengal’ to release on 9 October

Glitz

TBS Report
06 October, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 03:25 pm

Related News

A travel documentary ‘Hariprabha Takeda: an unsung traveller of Bengal’ to release on 9 October

“Hariprabha Takeda: an unsung traveller of Bengal” is all set to release on 9 October, 2021, at 4:30 PM, in Liberation War Museum, Agargaon, Dhaka

TBS Report
06 October, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 03:25 pm
Hariprabha Takeda: an unsung traveller of Bengal’ Photo: Collected
Hariprabha Takeda: an unsung traveller of Bengal’ Photo: Collected

The first screening of a travel documentary titled "Hariprabha Takeda: an unsung traveller of Bengal" is all set to release on 9 October, 2021, at 4:30 PM, in Liberation War Museum, Agargaon, Dhaka.

Rashik Barikdar directorial documentary is produced by Eliza Binte Elahi.

The documentary follows an extraordinary Bengali woman of Dhaka, Hariprabha Takeda, who wrote a travel diary based on her voyage to Japan with her Japanese husband, Yumon Takeda, in 1912.

The 108-year old travel documentary is a historical note of the early 20th century of Japan. Hariprabha's account of journey was first published as "Bongo Mohilar Japan Jatra".

Interested visitors are cordially invited to fill out the registration form of the closed event.

As there will be a limited number of seats, the registration process will help the organizer to estimate the total number of audience members, reads a press release.

The guests are requested to reach the venue by 4:30 PM to make the event successful.

For further queries, check the soft copy of the invitation card.

Registration Link:

https://forms.gle/UMGa2ZwQiiR3hSeB9

Hariprabha Takeda / A travel documentary / Japan / Bangla film / Documentary film show / Documentary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

4h | Videos
Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

5h | Videos
Pandora papers leak reveals offshore tax havens of the rich and famous

Pandora papers leak reveals offshore tax havens of the rich and famous

5h | Videos
Downturn in remittances worries the economy

Downturn in remittances worries the economy

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users