A travel documentary ‘Hariprabha Takeda: an unsung traveller of Bengal’ to release on 9 October

The first screening of a travel documentary titled "Hariprabha Takeda: an unsung traveller of Bengal" is all set to release on 9 October, 2021, at 4:30 PM, in Liberation War Museum, Agargaon, Dhaka.

Rashik Barikdar directorial documentary is produced by Eliza Binte Elahi.

The documentary follows an extraordinary Bengali woman of Dhaka, Hariprabha Takeda, who wrote a travel diary based on her voyage to Japan with her Japanese husband, Yumon Takeda, in 1912.

The 108-year old travel documentary is a historical note of the early 20th century of Japan. Hariprabha's account of journey was first published as "Bongo Mohilar Japan Jatra".

