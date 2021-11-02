Toss a coin to Jaskier, your new 'Witcher'

TBS Report
02 November, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 11:07 am

Toss a coin to Jaskier, your new 'Witcher'

The series is expected to be out on 17 December on Netflix

TBS Report
02 November, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 11:07 am
Toss a coin to Jaskier, your new &#039;Witcher&#039;. Photo: Collected
Toss a coin to Jaskier, your new 'Witcher'. Photo: Collected

A fan-favorite character from 'The Witcher' gets to be a hero for this Halloween. 

Collider reports about a parody poster posted by this fantasy series on Twitter where they have given one of the funniest characters from the series a spotlight - Jaskier, played by Joey Batey.

An edited version of one of the promotional posters got posted by the show's official Twitter account with Batey's face replacing the protagonists. 

The caption goes, "My presence is a present. Trick or treat!"

Keeping the occasion of Halloween in mind, as a treat, the poster shows Jaskier as one of the leads of the series.

In the poster, Jaskier has been photoshopped in place of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and Princess Ciri (Freya Allan).

Jaskier is in Geralt's armor, holding his sword. His face replaces Princess Ciri and he is posing with her sword, and also a dramatic side profile replacing Yennefer. It is Hilarious!

The tagline amuses as well, from being "destiny is a beast" to "destiny is a bard".

The poster is definitely a bantering promotion as the series is expected to be out on 17 December on Netflix.

